12 Well-Known Food Facts That Actually Aren't True At All

The girl on the subway, the influencer clogging your Instagram feed, and the guy pumping iron all have one thing in common: They're chugging green juices. Whether you see them on the local farm-to-table menu, at Starbucks, or as a grab-and-go in the supermarket cooler, green juices are everywhere — promising us our daily serving of fruits, vegetables, fiber, and good-for-us probiotics to support our biome. But green juices, at their core, aren't really that great for us. Depending on what kind you're buying, they may not be healthy at all. In fact, they could be a sugar bomb devoid of most of the fiber and nutrients from the veggies and fruits they contain.

Green juices are any juices that contain green vegetables and fruit. It could be a combination of kale, spinach, pears, parsley, and lemon; or a concoction with apples, broccoli, mint, and wheatgrass. The recipe depends entirely on where you're buying it. According to Healthline, many green juices that you'd buy in the store are pasteurized, a process which kills bacteria, but renders many of the nutrients contained in the added fruits and vegetables useless. Additionally, bottled green juices contain sugar — sometimes a great deal of it — to make these mixtures palatable. As for fiber, most of it is lost in the juice-making process. There's also the potential risk of oxalates, which can lead to kidney damage. All in all, if you want a healthier option, make your own green juice, but don't use it as a substitute for meals or eating actual fruits and vegetables.

