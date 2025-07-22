The One Thing You Should Never Do When Cooking Garlic

Garlic might be a foundation of savory cooking, but there's one crucial mistake that can ruin its magic: Adding it too early. This all-purpose little clove burns fast; once burned, it turns bitter, acrid, and overpowering. Chopped or minced garlic cooks in literal seconds, so tossing it into hot oil at the start of a recipe is a surefire way to scorch it and ruin your whole dish. Overcooked garlic is a sad affair, but it's easily avoided.

Instead, add garlic later in the cooking process, often after onions and ideally just before liquids or sauces hit the pan. This helps lower the heat and prevents it from frying too quickly. Garlic is delicate, and as much as we love its boldness, it doesn't take kindly to haste or impatience in the kitchen. To make sure you don't burn your garlic, keep the heat moderate, especially if sautéing. When the garlic starts to turn lightly golden, like a toasted marshmallow, that's your cue to add your next ingredient.