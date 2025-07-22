The One Thing You Should Never Do When Cooking Garlic
Garlic might be a foundation of savory cooking, but there's one crucial mistake that can ruin its magic: Adding it too early. This all-purpose little clove burns fast; once burned, it turns bitter, acrid, and overpowering. Chopped or minced garlic cooks in literal seconds, so tossing it into hot oil at the start of a recipe is a surefire way to scorch it and ruin your whole dish. Overcooked garlic is a sad affair, but it's easily avoided.
Instead, add garlic later in the cooking process, often after onions and ideally just before liquids or sauces hit the pan. This helps lower the heat and prevents it from frying too quickly. Garlic is delicate, and as much as we love its boldness, it doesn't take kindly to haste or impatience in the kitchen. To make sure you don't burn your garlic, keep the heat moderate, especially if sautéing. When the garlic starts to turn lightly golden, like a toasted marshmallow, that's your cue to add your next ingredient.
Other tips for cooking with garlic
Beyond timing, mastering how to cook with garlic means paying attention to sourcing and prep. In regards to sourcing, ditch the jarred stuff. Pre-minced garlic lacks the true kick and spice of fresh cloves and simply doesn't get the job done. Fresh garlic is the better choice every time; we promise the bit of extra time it takes to dice is well worth it in the final dish.
When choosing fresh cloves, it helps to know your garlic varieties. Most grocery store garlic is softneck, with a long shelf life. Hardneck garlic, on the other hand, is often more flavorful. Elephant garlic doesn't count — it's more leek than garlic. Next, learn how to peel garlic like a chef. For small jobs, you can crush a garlic clove under a knife to loosen the skin. For a whole bulb, try the jar trick: Place the bulb in a large empty jar, shake vigorously, and watch the skins fall away. Finally, think about what you want from your recipe; the more finely you chop garlic, the stronger its flavor becomes. Whole or sliced cloves provide a milder taste while minced, crushed, or garlic paste give you a punchier flavor.