The Expert Guide To Cooking With Garlic

Garlic is delicious, but it's also tricky. It can burn easily, make your dishes taste bitter, and misbehave if you prepare it the wrong way (like putting it through a food processor for too long). That's because it has some interesting chemical properties that most home cooks don't understand, but that make cooking with it much easier once you do.

It's not just the science-y stuff that makes garlic an important topic for the home cook, though. Turns out, garlic is often underutilized in the kitchen, or simply pigeonholed to one of a few tasks, when in reality it's such a versatile little root vegetable. As if that's not enough, it has incredible health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure, strengthening the immune system, helping prevent dementia, and even boosting longevity.

The main takeaway: You need to be using more garlic in your kitchen. Because that's easier said than done, Chowhound took a moment to sit down with experts Pinch and Swirl chef Marissa Stevens, Jessica Randhawa, the chef and writer behind The Forked Spoon, and Kevin Ashton, culinary advisor at Restaurantji, to get the skinny on what garlic is good for, how to prepare it, and how to avoid the most common mistakes.

