The Boxed Brownie Mix That Literally Left A Foul Taste In Our Mouths
You'd hope that grabbing a brownie box mix means you're guaranteed a pile of delicious brownies at the end, but there are times when boxed brownies leave us disappointed. And Walmart's Bettergoods double chocolate brownie mix definitely disappointed us, which we weren't expecting given it's higher price point. Yet, after baking and tasting, it fell right to the bottom of our list of best boxed brownie mixes.
It really let itself down when it came to the texture. A good brownie should be fudgy, gooey, or chewy, but somehow the Bettergoods box mix brownies managed to fail in all three categories. It came out of the oven more spongey than brownie, seeming more like a chocolate cake than what it promises on the box.
Then, of course, there was the taste — or shall we say more accurately, the aftertaste. When you describe the taste of brownies, the last adjective you probably want to use is metallic, but that's exactly what these tasted like. And even more concerning, its metallic flavor lingered long after we were done eating. So for a mix that costs more than most, it was a disappointment to be let down in both texture and flavor.
What made Walmart's Bettergood brownies different in all the wrong ways
The Bettergoods brownies come in some cute fuchsia packaging with aesthetic branding and the description "premium blend" slapped on top, so it's no wonder that we expected a bit more. But sleek branding doesn't always equal a good product. Other brands with more basic branding, like Baker's Corner, delivered rich, fudgy squares with a proper crackled top, while it seemed like Bettergoods was trying to serve something more virtuous given the plant-based and gluten-free options in its range.
But when it comes to brownies, whether it's gluten-free, vegan, or sugar-free doesn't matter. You still want indulgence. You want a chocolate hit that lingers long after you've swallowed. And you definitely don't want to be trying to guess what the mystery note hanging out on your tastebuds afterward is, especially when it tastes like you've just licked a spoon. The Bettergoods brownies were soft and airy and didn't cling to themselves the way a brownie should, instead they crumbled apart like cake. So if you're looking for something with big brownie energy and you think a high price point equals high quality, think again. Instead of reaching for this, consider going with our top pick, Baker's Corner's, and adding some unexpected ingredients to the brownies, like muscovado sugar (Mary Berry's secret ingredient for perfectly gooey brownies) and pastry flour, for an elevated treat.