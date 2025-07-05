The Boxed Brownie Mix That Literally Left A Foul Taste In Our Mouths

You'd hope that grabbing a brownie box mix means you're guaranteed a pile of delicious brownies at the end, but there are times when boxed brownies leave us disappointed. And Walmart's Bettergoods double chocolate brownie mix definitely disappointed us, which we weren't expecting given it's higher price point. Yet, after baking and tasting, it fell right to the bottom of our list of best boxed brownie mixes.

It really let itself down when it came to the texture. A good brownie should be fudgy, gooey, or chewy, but somehow the Bettergoods box mix brownies managed to fail in all three categories. It came out of the oven more spongey than brownie, seeming more like a chocolate cake than what it promises on the box.

Then, of course, there was the taste — or shall we say more accurately, the aftertaste. When you describe the taste of brownies, the last adjective you probably want to use is metallic, but that's exactly what these tasted like. And even more concerning, its metallic flavor lingered long after we were done eating. So for a mix that costs more than most, it was a disappointment to be let down in both texture and flavor.