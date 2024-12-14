The Pumpkin Seed Alternative You Should Be Roasting Next

Roasted pumpkin seeds are delicious and easy-to-make bites that work well as snacks, soup toppers, and salad garnishes. Although pumpkins are a common source for roasted seeds, they're not the only fruit, or plant species for that matter, that can provide seeds fit for roasting. Next time you're craving those crunchy little seeds, exchange the squash for a cantaloupe melon.

The first step to eating cantaloupe is swiftly removing and discarding its seeds. After all, they serve no purpose beyond germination, right? Not if you tap into your inner chef de cuisine! Roasting cantaloupe seeds triggers the Maillard reaction – a chemical heat reaction in food between amino acids and sugars that facilitates browning and a deeper, toastier, more complex, flavor. Although roasting cantaloupe seeds transforms their taste and texture from simple and slimy to crunchy and caramelized, they're still mellow enough to take on the flavor of added seasonings, making them a customizable and personalized ingredient.

Always select high-quality cantaloupe fruit for the freshest flavor. Avoid pre-cut options, as they don't contain seeds. Depending on the quantity, you can use your oven or air fryer to roast cantaloupe seeds. For large portions, opt for the oven. For smaller portions and faster roasting, use your air fryer. They can be roasted with or without oil, but a small drizzle can help seasonings and herbs stick. As for timing and temperature, 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes should do the trick. If using an air fryer, it should take about half the time as an oven.