The Pumpkin Seed Alternative You Should Be Roasting Next
Roasted pumpkin seeds are delicious and easy-to-make bites that work well as snacks, soup toppers, and salad garnishes. Although pumpkins are a common source for roasted seeds, they're not the only fruit, or plant species for that matter, that can provide seeds fit for roasting. Next time you're craving those crunchy little seeds, exchange the squash for a cantaloupe melon.
The first step to eating cantaloupe is swiftly removing and discarding its seeds. After all, they serve no purpose beyond germination, right? Not if you tap into your inner chef de cuisine! Roasting cantaloupe seeds triggers the Maillard reaction – a chemical heat reaction in food between amino acids and sugars that facilitates browning and a deeper, toastier, more complex, flavor. Although roasting cantaloupe seeds transforms their taste and texture from simple and slimy to crunchy and caramelized, they're still mellow enough to take on the flavor of added seasonings, making them a customizable and personalized ingredient.
Always select high-quality cantaloupe fruit for the freshest flavor. Avoid pre-cut options, as they don't contain seeds. Depending on the quantity, you can use your oven or air fryer to roast cantaloupe seeds. For large portions, opt for the oven. For smaller portions and faster roasting, use your air fryer. They can be roasted with or without oil, but a small drizzle can help seasonings and herbs stick. As for timing and temperature, 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes should do the trick. If using an air fryer, it should take about half the time as an oven.
Uses for roasted cantaloupe seeds
Like their pumpkin counterparts, cantaloupe seeds have many uses. From sweet recipes to savory ones, your options are anything but limited.
Looking for recipes as sweet as you are? Use cinnamon and nutmeg-dusted cantaloupe seeds to add a crunchy texture and warming aroma to soft baked goods like muffins, cakes, and cookies, or to provide a new dimension of flavor to a batch of hike-ready trail mix. Try brown sugar cantaloupe seeds as an apple and maple-infused oatmeal topper or use them to give a bit of bite to a bowl of creamy vanilla yogurt.
Once you've used them in your favorite sweet treats, use the second half for savory entrees. Garnish a bed of roasted veggies with salt, pepper, and allium-powder roasted cantaloupe seeds for a crispy touch that complements the tender greens. Mix chili powder cantaloupe seeds into grain bowls for a touch of fire or add cajun spiced cantaloupe seeds to a heaping bed of greens topped with seared fish.
Once you roast them, cantaloupe seeds will stay fresh for up to two weeks when stored in an air-tight container. Whether you use them to top soups or enjoy them as a midday snack, these typically discarded seeds are a versatile kitchen secret weapon.