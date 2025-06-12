Is There Such A Thing As A Naturally Seedless Watermelon?

Very few people can imagine summer without watermelon. Juicy, sweet, and surprisingly low in calories, this giant pepo berry is one of nature's best ways to beat the heat. This is actually no surprise, considering it's 92% water. Whether you cut it into big, mouthwatering wedges and take a messy, satisfying bite, or use it to make a refreshing watermelon shandy with just three ingredients, it is the ultimate treat for both your body and soul — at least, until the seeds show up. You can try every trick out there when choosing the tastiest watermelon at the store, but those stubborn little seeds never fail to make an appearance. That is, of course, until you skip the hassle and pay extra for the seedless ones. But seedless watermelons raise questions of their own. Are they natural, or are they a genetically modified product?

Before we jump to any conclusions, let's clear things up: Seedless watermelons aren't genetically modified, but they're not entirely natural. They're hybrids created through cross-breeding — a technique that combines the genes of two or more parent plants to produce new varieties with desirable traits. Before you cross seedless watermelons off your list, this method of modification is nothing new. It actually dates all the way back to 8,000 B.C. It's the reason we have sweetcorn, strawberries, avocados, Meyer lemons, and clementines.