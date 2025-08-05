How Long To Boil Fresh Corn On The Cob For Juicy, Crisp Kernels

There aren't many sides that essentialize the summer season like some fresh corn on the cob. Crisp, bright, and juicy, a cob full of yellow kernels is the perfect complement to many summery dishes. But before you go about figuring out what you can prepare with your corn, you first have to know the best way to cook that cob to absolute perfection. Microwaving corn on the cob is the easiest method, but the standard pot of boiling water is an equally quick and simple method for plump kernels. But the timing, as always, is the most crucial step in yielding the perfect corn.

Bob Bennett is the head chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse, an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based BBQ restaurant with an American Southern menu, and he states that corn need not boil for very long at all. "Three or four minutes for fresh corn and probably about double that for slightly older corn" is his advice to those wishing for a quick and delicious side. Of course, you could always get more bold flavor by boiling corn the Trinidadian way, which involves simmering the cob in a spiced coconut milk broth, but even regular old water seasoned with salt can do the trick. Salting water "adds so much flavor for such a simple task," says Bennett. Just drop the corn in, sing a song or two, and voila — those bright kernels will be ready for consumption in no time.