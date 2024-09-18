The Best Way To Store Corn On The Cob (And How Long It Lasts In The Fridge)

Whether you consider it a grain, fruit, or vegetable, corn is one of the most versatile ingredients to grace plates as a side dish, tossed with other vegetables for a refreshing salad, or made into elote for a tasty snack. And when it comes to ranking America's favorite vegetables, it features way up there with the likes of broccoli, spinach, and green beans. So it's no wonder many cooks stockpile this starchy vegetable to ensure they have a few on hand when the corn-craving strikes. But how do you keep them fresh before you're ready to cook them? The trick is refrigeration.

Advertisement

When it comes to raw, fresh corn ears, the biggest concern is that, with time, they tend to dry up and their appealing natural sugars convert into starch, hence losing their sweet flavor. To slow down this inevitable deterioration process, that's where your fridge comes in.

First, select the best and freshest corn ears for refrigeration — green, tightly wrapped husks and moist silk threads are what you should look for. Keep the husks on and only remove a few of the top-most layers if they're too bulky to fit in the refrigerator. These leaves help preserve the moisture in the kernels underneath. Next, loosely pack the ears in a plastic bag and store them in the crisper drawer. Do this, and your corn ears will remain fresh for about two days. But if you need this veggie to last longer in the fridge, try freezing instead.

Advertisement