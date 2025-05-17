How To Turn Store-Bought Macaroni Salad Into A BBQ Showstopper

If you volunteered to bring the macaroni salad to the family barbecue this year but didn't have time to prepare it at home, there's no shame in opting for the store-bought stuff. It gets the job done, but admittedly tends to taste bland. Thankfully, there are a variety of ways to doctor it up — and you likely have everything you need already in your kitchen. Plus, to ensure guests get flavor in every bite, take the extra step of chopping every add-on to be about the same size as the macaroni.

Think of the five basic tastes for building flavor: Sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami. Each of these excites our taste buds in different ways, but it doesn't take much to bring them out; add a little kosher salt or even a dash of sugar to enhance the flavors of a dish, vinegar or citrus juice adds bright, sour acidity, and sauces such as Worcestershire or soy build umami flavor. Increase the pasta salad's texture, too, by incorporating ingredients that strongly exhibit these flavors.