KFC's Chicken Has A Key Ingredient That We're Sure Most People Don't Notice

Have you ever met anyone who doesn't love a bite of classic ol' KFC chicken? Probably not. The inviting aroma wafting as you pass by the restaurant is enough to make you want to order a bucket. Its tagline, finger-lickin' good, is certainly not an overstatement. After all, KFC offers one of the best fast food chicken sandwiches out there. A lot of people are familiar with its irresistible taste, but what most don't know is that we have dairy to thank.

Hidden in plain sight, listed within the sea of ingredients in its nutrition guide, KFC adds nonfat milk solids to its chicken — including to its original recipe. A lot of the chain's chicken dishes — whether wrapped in a pillowy brioche bun or just served à la carte — have nonfat milk solids added to them. While it doesn't take rocket science to know the ingredient is indeed dairy, what is it, really? Think of it this way: Milk is 87% water, which makes the rest what we call milk solids, consisting of nutrients like protein and minerals. It has a fine-grained texture, essentially like powder, perfect for coating chicken to boost its flavor. Of course, it helps that KFC is one of the chain restaurants that use quality chicken, but it's the batter that really makes it a delicious classic.