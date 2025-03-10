What Are Chicken Fries At Burger King Really Made Of?
In order to compete with each other, fast food restaurants have to be constantly innovating. In the 1960s, McDonald's capitalized on religious observances with the creation of its Filet-O-Fish. In 2005, Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme quickly became a cult favorite for fans of the chain and is now ranked as one of its best items. That same year, Burger King introduced chicken fries, which took no time to catch on with customers.
Chicken fries aren't similar in taste or ingredients to french fries. They just have the same french-fry shape, which is how they got their name. According to Burger King's website, chicken fries are actually made of 100% chicken breast — no potatoes to be found. Flavor-wise, they taste similar to chicken nuggets or chicken tenders. They're longer and skinnier than tenders, which makes them perfect for dipping but full of chicken nugget flavor.
Burger King's chicken fries are coated in breadcrumbs
Besides chicken, Burger King's chicken fries are tossed in seasoned breadcrumbs before they're fried and served. Burger King describes it as a "light, crispy breading" but doesn't specify the seasonings used. Some sources claim that it's a blend of spices, including paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, cayenne, salt, and black pepper.
If you love chicken fries but can't spend the money on the them regularly, a number of big-name grocers carry dupes of the Burger King version that taste pretty similar, with Walmart offering a close match for the fries in its frozen foods section. If you want to recreate them at home, fans of the fries say it's probably not worth the hassle, though they suggest starting with a blend of ground chicken and seasonings, then shaping them into chicken fries, breading them, and frying them. If you need chicken fries in a pinch, reach for canned chicken, which is pre-cooked and shredded, so it shapes easily.