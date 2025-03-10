What Are Chicken Fries At Burger King Really Made Of?

In order to compete with each other, fast food restaurants have to be constantly innovating. In the 1960s, McDonald's capitalized on religious observances with the creation of its Filet-O-Fish. In 2005, Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme quickly became a cult favorite for fans of the chain and is now ranked as one of its best items. That same year, Burger King introduced chicken fries, which took no time to catch on with customers.

Chicken fries aren't similar in taste or ingredients to french fries. They just have the same french-fry shape, which is how they got their name. According to Burger King's website, chicken fries are actually made of 100% chicken breast — no potatoes to be found. Flavor-wise, they taste similar to chicken nuggets or chicken tenders. They're longer and skinnier than tenders, which makes them perfect for dipping but full of chicken nugget flavor.