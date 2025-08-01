The Sad Story Behind The McDonald's Brothers

When the McDonald brothers set out to make their way in the world, they didn't have a grand vision for a restaurant empire. Their driving goal was to avoid the sad fate of their father: A loyal employee of a shoe factory for 42 years, he had worked his way up to foreman before being abruptly fired for being too old. This was not only a devastating shock to him, but also to his two sons. The brothers realized the only way to avoid a similar future was to take full control over their own careers.

They set their sights on life in California, with older brother Maurice heading out first and Richard following him a few years later. Ever resourceful, they started and ran several businesses before settling on the streamlined hamburger concept that would become today's McDonald's. They had a natural instinct for efficiency and were quick to jettison ideas that didn't work and lean into things that did. For instance, the very first McDonald's started as a barbecue joint and pivoted to hamburgers when they realized that their simple, classic burgers were their best-selling item. But throughout their careers, financial security, not world domination, was their priority. They even turned down a partnership with Carnation that would have taken their regional chain national. "We are going to be on the road all the time, in motels, looking for locations, finding managers," Maurice told Richard. "I can see just one hell of a headache if we go into that type of chain."