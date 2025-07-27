15 Of The Most Valuable McDonald's Happy Meal Toys

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no coincidence many of the best McDonald's Happy Meal toys of all time are hot commodities among collectors. While these prizes often get relegated to junk piles, a select number of the fun-sized amusements have gone for top dollar across internet platforms like Poshmark and eBay. Toy fanatics won't bat an eye at engaging in bidding wars to get their dream toy, and the selections we've highlighted from prior sales show coveted a fast food goodie can be.

As kids, how many of us were rewarded by our parents with a McDonald's Happy Meal? Its confusing history aside, that red-and-yellow cardboard box was a treasure trove, combining a filling feast with a fun trinket we'd play with the whole car ride home. Mickey D's wasn't the first to appeal to younger clientele (that was old-school restaurant chain Burger Chef), but the toys were special, memorable, and attuned to our imaginations. If you happen to own any of the 15 Happy Meal toys below, take note — there's a chance they could be worth something.