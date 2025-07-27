7 Old-School Fast Food Logos You Totally Forgot About

Whether you're driving through your hometown or taking an exit off of the highway looking for a quick bite to eat, fast food logos are instantly recognizable. They evoke a sense of familiarity and can even kick up a craving for your favorite drive-thru treat. Logos for stores, products, and restaurants have quickly become a part of the cultural zeitgeist, and it's interesting how we don't often notice when they change. Tweaks to logos are often subtle, allowing for continued brand recognition while still providing a more enticing design — especially because many of today's brands are aiming for a sleek, streamlined look.

Fast food marketing departments have massive budgets to figure out what logo will be most memorable and what will stick out to us among a sea of other choices. Let's take a look at how fast food logos have changed over time — and get ready to be hit with a wave of nostalgia.