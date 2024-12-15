13 McDonald's McFlurrys From Around The World

McDonald's long reputation as an emblem of American fast-food culture began with its establishment as a chain in 1954. Its high-profile presence globally — McDonald's now boasts restaurants in 118 countries — symbolizes American power and influence to some and overreach to others. And some worldly travelers cringe at the sight of a McDonald's in a far-flung location, wondering why anyone would choose a fast-food burger over a handcrafted local specialty.

But while McDonald's boasts a proudly American menu of burgers and fries everywhere it appears, the actual picture is a bit more nuanced. Americans who wander into an overseas McDonald's are likely to see some unfamiliar items, such as a meatless McAloo Tikki Burger in India and a teriyaki chicken sandwich in Japan. And McDonald's openness to global influences goes even further: the iconic McFlurry, an irresistible mix of soft-serve ice cream and flavorful add-ins, was actually an invention of a Canadian franchisee, who in 1995 decided to toss some candy into the restaurant's vanilla soft serve. His invention was a hit with McDonald's customers around the world — and McDonald's international outposts have made McFlurrys into showcases for favorite local and regional flavors. Here are some fun and surprising McFlurry flavors that have been spotted abroad.