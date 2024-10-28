Bankruptcy Looms As TGI Fridays Suddenly Closes Numerous Stores

American restaurant chain TGI Friday's shuttered nearly 50 locations across the country this past week, leaving them with just 164 of the 270 locations that were open at the beginning of the year. The casual sit-in dining establishment — which has a menu featuring a range of items from mozzarella sticks to wings — may soon be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to allow them to restructure their debt, end unprofitable leases, and focus on sustaining more successful locations.

Closures took place in California, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Missouri, as reported by local media, and were enacted somewhat suddenly, with notes left on the doors expressing thanks to customers and employees. This follows the closure of 36 locations in January, which were said to be underperforming. TGI Friday's has a locator map, which is kept up-to-date with closures and allows customers to search for an open location near them.