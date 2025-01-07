We Can Thank France For Introducing Us To An Iconic Cheesy Snack
Golden-fried on the outside, ooey-gooey and super cheesy on the inside — mozzarella sticks are an iconic appetizer that are practically irresistible, but you may be surprised to find out where they really come from. If you guessed Italy, you're probably not alone. After all, Italy gave us the mouth-watering mozzarella in carrozza sandwich, essentially a deep-fried grilled cheese on steroids that is like a grown-up version of the mozzarella stick — but it turns out the origins of the classic appetizer can actually be found in France.
We can trace the modern-day mozzarella stick to a 1393 Medieval French book titled "Le Ménagier de Paris," which roughly translates to "The Parisian Household Book." This tome served as something of a guidebook for women of the time, providing instructions on everything from cooking to keeping fleas out of the bed, along with some rather questionable advice about keeping a pot of urine warming on the stovetop.
While the subject matter of "Le Ménagier" is admittedly cringeworthy, it is known for containing some hidden gems, like instructions for how to select the best eel and rabbit at the market. But what just may be the book's crowning achievement is the first known written instruction for fried cheese sticks, called pipefarces in the book, something that has become a staple on modern appetizer menus. The instructions call for dipping slices of cheese in a mixture of egg yolks, wine, flour, and salt, before pan frying them.
Uncovering the history of mozzarella
Let's face it, the French get the credit for some pretty amazing foods. From baguettes and croissants to soufflés and macarons, some of the best-known sweets and savory delights originated in France. And although the unknown French author of "Le Ménagier" first documented the instructions that eventually led to the fan-favorite app known as mozzarella sticks, Italy actually lays claim, and rightfully so, for inventing mozzarella cheese.
According to Curd Creation, an online resource for all things cheese, mozzarella was first crafted in ancient Italy from the milk of water buffalo through a technique that has since been passed on through generations of artisan cheese makers. Over the centuries, what started as a rough, crumbly version of mozzarella evolved into the soft, creamy texture and distinctive flavor that the world knows and loves today.
It can be found in many forms and used in a variety of recipes, like the classic Caprese salad (or for an interesting twist, you can turn Caprese salad into a yummy sandwich). Mozzarella graces pizza of all kinds (head here to learn how to make amazing pizza with fresh mozzarella), and classic dishes like lasagna and chicken parmesan just wouldn't be the same without gobs of shredded mozzarella on top. With the delicious flavor, unique texture, and incredible versatility of mozzarella, it is no surprise that it has endured through the centuries and appears in cuisines around the world.