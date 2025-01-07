We Can Thank France For Introducing Us To An Iconic Cheesy Snack

Golden-fried on the outside, ooey-gooey and super cheesy on the inside — mozzarella sticks are an iconic appetizer that are practically irresistible, but you may be surprised to find out where they really come from. If you guessed Italy, you're probably not alone. After all, Italy gave us the mouth-watering mozzarella in carrozza sandwich, essentially a deep-fried grilled cheese on steroids that is like a grown-up version of the mozzarella stick — but it turns out the origins of the classic appetizer can actually be found in France.

We can trace the modern-day mozzarella stick to a 1393 Medieval French book titled "Le Ménagier de Paris," which roughly translates to "The Parisian Household Book." This tome served as something of a guidebook for women of the time, providing instructions on everything from cooking to keeping fleas out of the bed, along with some rather questionable advice about keeping a pot of urine warming on the stovetop.

While the subject matter of "Le Ménagier" is admittedly cringeworthy, it is known for containing some hidden gems, like instructions for how to select the best eel and rabbit at the market. But what just may be the book's crowning achievement is the first known written instruction for fried cheese sticks, called pipefarces in the book, something that has become a staple on modern appetizer menus. The instructions call for dipping slices of cheese in a mixture of egg yolks, wine, flour, and salt, before pan frying them.