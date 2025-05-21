6 Frozen Mozzarella Stick Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

The frozen food aisle at my local grocery store seemingly beckons me every time I walk by — and who am I to say no? From a variety of frozen pizzas that give even the best delivery joints a run for their money to a seemingly endless array of popular ice creams in every shape, size, color, and flavor that you could imagine, there's no denying that the aisle is a treasure trove for eaters of all ages. While I have no problem filling my cart with these items, and a couple bags of frozen meatless meatballs too, there is one item that I will admit I have never bought from the frozen aisle: mozzarella sticks.

You might be scratching your head after reading the title of this piece, then reading this shocking admission. Now, I grew up eating mozzarella sticks in the elementary school cafeteria and snuck a few off a friend's plate at a dive bar from time to time (so yes, I have had a mozzarella stick before), but I have never felt compelled to add a box of frozen sticks to my cart. I was always under the impression that it's impossible to replicate that ooey, gooey cheese pull and perfect ratio of cheese to breading in a frozen product — so why even try?

In an effort to learn whether I've just been in the dark the past 20-plus years or to confirm that my intuition was indeed correct, I rounded up as many store-bought frozen mozzarella stick brands as I could find — which meant traveling to three stores — and prepared them, before ranking them from worst to best based on their quality, cheese pull, flavor, and the like. Life's too short for bad mozzarella sticks, and freezer space is too hard to come by to add items to your cart that are not the absolute best.