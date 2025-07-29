The Pickled South Asian Flavor Bomb Your Pantry Might Be Missing
Step aside, ketchup and mustard, because there's a new condiment to liven your meals with the vibrant flavors of South Asia. In Indian cuisine, the first condiment likely to come to mind is chutney, especially given the diversity of chutneys ranging from nutty and savory to sweet and tangy. However, another pantry staple in South Asian households that deserves a spot on every grocery shelf is pickles — the Indian way. Indian-style pickles, popularly known as achar or achaar, are deeply rooted in the rich and diverse culinary traditions of Indian cuisine, with a history spanning thousands of years and generations.
Unlike vinegar-brined pickled vegetables, South Asian pickles are oil-based and infused with a bold blend of spices. They develop their signature zesty kick from being fermented in a salt and oil mixture along with other spices and aromatics. Each region in India has its own specialty, featuring different types of produce and varying spice levels and flavor profiles. Pickles go by many names across the subcontinent — "urugai" in Tamil, "uppinakaayi" in Kannada, "loncha" in Marathi, and so on.
To the diaspora, making Indian pickles at home is a nostalgic craft that can be compared to that of fermenting kimchi in Korean homes. However, if you find the task daunting, head over to your closest Indian grocery store and peruse their almost overwhelming selection of pickles. You can also shop for South Asian pickles on the internet and have them delivered straight to your door so you can jazz up your meals with the taste of tradition.
Different ways to serve South Asian pickles
Despite the diversity in pickle preparation across the subcontinent, there are commonalities in how they are served and savored in South Asian households. Some typical pickle pairings include flatbread, flavored rice, and lentil-based stews, as they offer a burst of intense flavors and transform everyday meals from mundane to magnificent. For instance, Indian pickles would liven up a platter with homemade roti and a flavorful daal. For a mouthwatering breakfast to kickstart your day, look no further than the beloved stuffed flatbread called paratha, which, when served with pickle, gives your morning fuel an instant upgrade. This is a classic, Punjabi-style breakfast. In the southern states, popular pickle varieties feature raw mangoes, baby mangoes, whole lemons, and gooseberries, among other ingredients. They are enjoyed alongside rice-based dishes and traditional breakfasts like former Vice President Kamala Harris' favorite, dosai.
Beyond the traditional ways of serving Indian pickles, consider whipping up innovative fusion eats packed with nuanced flavors. Bring the best of Indian and Italian cuisine to the table in an Indian-style pizza, with dollops of your favorite Indian pickle for added oomph. Spice up your grilled cheese with garlic pickle, like Brooklyn Delhi's Roasted Garlic Achaar, or add an Indian flair to taco night by swapping out tomato salsa with the brand's Tomato Achaar instead. Regardless of your choice, let the layer of flavors hailing from diverse South Asian pickle recipes inspire your creativity in the kitchen.