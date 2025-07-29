The Pickled South Asian Flavor Bomb Your Pantry Might Be Missing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Step aside, ketchup and mustard, because there's a new condiment to liven your meals with the vibrant flavors of South Asia. In Indian cuisine, the first condiment likely to come to mind is chutney, especially given the diversity of chutneys ranging from nutty and savory to sweet and tangy. However, another pantry staple in South Asian households that deserves a spot on every grocery shelf is pickles — the Indian way. Indian-style pickles, popularly known as achar or achaar, are deeply rooted in the rich and diverse culinary traditions of Indian cuisine, with a history spanning thousands of years and generations.

Unlike vinegar-brined pickled vegetables, South Asian pickles are oil-based and infused with a bold blend of spices. They develop their signature zesty kick from being fermented in a salt and oil mixture along with other spices and aromatics. Each region in India has its own specialty, featuring different types of produce and varying spice levels and flavor profiles. Pickles go by many names across the subcontinent — "urugai" in Tamil, "uppinakaayi" in Kannada, "loncha" in Marathi, and so on.

To the diaspora, making Indian pickles at home is a nostalgic craft that can be compared to that of fermenting kimchi in Korean homes. However, if you find the task daunting, head over to your closest Indian grocery store and peruse their almost overwhelming selection of pickles. You can also shop for South Asian pickles on the internet and have them delivered straight to your door so you can jazz up your meals with the taste of tradition.