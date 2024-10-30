5 Expert-Approved Tips For Making Daal At Home

Daal, also spelled dal, dhal, or dahl, is a term used to refer to a variety of pulses, including lentils, beans, and split peas. In Indian cuisine, these ingredients are commonly cooked in liquid and seasonings to make a soft porridge-like mixture. Daal is one of the most simple Indian recipes that you can make, but when prepared properly, it's a delicious and filling meal.

In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, Chef Varun Inamdar of Rajshri Food shared his top tips for making the perfect daal. As the chef and owner of 27 Degrees West-Singapore, Anokhi Bar & Grill-Shanghai, and New Light Sopore-Kashmir, Inamdar is an expert in the field with years of experience in traditional Indian cuisine. Following these chef-approved hints, you can avoid tough and flavorless daal and transform your typical recipe into a restaurant-worthy dinner.

