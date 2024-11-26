What Is Indian Pizza And Who Invented It?
Indian pizza has become more and more popular in recent years with several metro areas having these restaurants pop up. At first glance, it might seem like an unconventional idea — Indian-Italian fusion hasn't been very widespread. Indian pizza is exactly what it sounds like: an order of fresh, crisp pizza with sauce and toppings inspired by Indian cuisine. And it's actually genius.
There are a few stories contending for who was the first person to come up with the idea, but the most notable name was Dalvinder Multani, an Indian man who, like many Italian-Americans, went by the name "Tony." Multani was a chef who cooked North Indian and Italian-style foods separately until he had the idea of combining these loves. He became a classic pizzeria owner but with a unique and delicious twist to the menu.
The philosophy behind Indian pizza was that you can put anything on a pizza. Multani's San Francisco restaurant, Zante, changed the way we think about fusion food. This fusion makes a lot of sense, too, when we consider the ingredients used in Indian and Italian-American food.
The case for Indian-Italian fusion
Indian and Italian cultures in America stay close to their roots and have a shared history of immigration. Food is one way both groups have been able to connect with their respective ancestors and original homelands. They're both experts in baking dough from scratch — fluffy garlic naan and garlic bread can add so much to a dish — whether you're dipping them into a fragrant curry or sauce.
Indian and Italian cuisine share common ingredients like tomato, onion, garlic, cream, olive oil, leafy green vegetables, and seasonings. The idea of a murgh makhani (butter chicken) pizza is enough to have someone running to the nearest Indian pizzeria. People have invented flavors like spinach curry, tandoori chicken, samosa, and tikka masala for pizza. And some restaurants are adding Indian flair to their grilled chicken wings, too, with barbecue tamarind and spicy mango varieties.
Lots of Indian and Italian dishes are (or can be made) vegetarian, which is helpful for people who may have meat-related dietary restrictions. Indian pizza is a creative way to introduce the cuisine to people who may not be familiar and want to try something new in a format they can recognize. Whether you prefer paneer or Parmesan, Indian pizza lets you have the best of both worlds.