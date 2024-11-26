What Is Indian Pizza And Who Invented It?

Indian pizza has become more and more popular in recent years with several metro areas having these restaurants pop up. At first glance, it might seem like an unconventional idea — Indian-Italian fusion hasn't been very widespread. Indian pizza is exactly what it sounds like: an order of fresh, crisp pizza with sauce and toppings inspired by Indian cuisine. And it's actually genius.

There are a few stories contending for who was the first person to come up with the idea, but the most notable name was Dalvinder Multani, an Indian man who, like many Italian-Americans, went by the name "Tony." Multani was a chef who cooked North Indian and Italian-style foods separately until he had the idea of combining these loves. He became a classic pizzeria owner but with a unique and delicious twist to the menu.

The philosophy behind Indian pizza was that you can put anything on a pizza. Multani's San Francisco restaurant, Zante, changed the way we think about fusion food. This fusion makes a lot of sense, too, when we consider the ingredients used in Indian and Italian-American food.