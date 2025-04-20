The Beloved Fast Food Ice That You Can Buy In Bulk

When feeling particularly parched, many people rely on fast food restaurants to quench their thirst. Among the many options, Oklahoma-based drive-in chain Sonic offers an especially robust array of sodas, coffees, limeades, lemonade, and slushes, all of which can be customized to your liking. However, it's not just the sheer variety of beverages that people love — fans also go wild for the ice that keeps the drinks cold. That's right, Sonic's ice is the good ice, but you don't even have to order a cherry limeade to enjoy it (although that's not a bad idea). Sonic's ice isn't just reserved for Sonic drinks; the quick service restaurant will sell you a bag of the nugget ice to take home.

According to Sonic, for $3, the chain will sell you a 10-pound bag of ice. People like the ice because it's crunchy, chewy, and perfectly sized to melt as you munch on it. This pellet-shaped, frozen beverage cooler is different from the crushed kind. It's made from thin, compressed frozen flakes. It's bite-sized and easily melds with what you are sipping on. Of course, 10 pounds is a lot of ice, and you don't want to just put your bag in the freezer. It will transform into a frozen lump, and no one wants that. So, how do you keep this ice tasting fresh?