The Beloved Fast Food Ice That You Can Buy In Bulk
When feeling particularly parched, many people rely on fast food restaurants to quench their thirst. Among the many options, Oklahoma-based drive-in chain Sonic offers an especially robust array of sodas, coffees, limeades, lemonade, and slushes, all of which can be customized to your liking. However, it's not just the sheer variety of beverages that people love — fans also go wild for the ice that keeps the drinks cold. That's right, Sonic's ice is the good ice, but you don't even have to order a cherry limeade to enjoy it (although that's not a bad idea). Sonic's ice isn't just reserved for Sonic drinks; the quick service restaurant will sell you a bag of the nugget ice to take home.
According to Sonic, for $3, the chain will sell you a 10-pound bag of ice. People like the ice because it's crunchy, chewy, and perfectly sized to melt as you munch on it. This pellet-shaped, frozen beverage cooler is different from the crushed kind. It's made from thin, compressed frozen flakes. It's bite-sized and easily melds with what you are sipping on. Of course, 10 pounds is a lot of ice, and you don't want to just put your bag in the freezer. It will transform into a frozen lump, and no one wants that. So, how do you keep this ice tasting fresh?
How to store and use Sonic's nugget ice
Ice melts and turns back into water. It can't help it; that's its nature. So, before you store your bag of Sonic ice, it's mission-critical that you drain the bag of any water before you place it in the freezer. Simply take a pair of scissors or a knife and snip or cut a very small corner of the bag so water can drain over the sink, but not large enough to lose any of those pellets. When it is no longer streaming, place it in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes to flash freeze. Then remove it from the freezer and give it a good shake to ensure the pellets aren't combining to form a craggy block of ice. Do this, and your Sonic nuggets will be ready to munch on or add to whatever drink you might be pouring.
Buying your ice from Sonic has its benefits beyond getting to nosh on it whenever the mood hits. You don't have to worry about how long it takes for a tray of ice cubes to freeze because you already have a bag in the freezer waiting to be used. However, don't use this nugget ice for your cocktails. It will make these boozy drinks watery because smaller-sized ice melts quicker. But, it is perfect for a fluffy coke, which is a cross between a dirty soda and an ice cream float.