The Fast Food Chain With A 2-Story, 4-Lane Drive-Thru

Chick-fil-A is known for its extraordinarily popular drive-thrus. With customers clamoring for those chicken sandwiches, it's received the dubious honor of having the longest drive-thru lines in the country (although its customers still report a high level of satisfaction, despite an average eight-minute waiting time). So it's perhaps unsurprising that the chain has turned its efforts to developing a whole new drive-thru model — one that features a two-story building and a whopping four lanes, with room for 75 cars.

This new drive-thru opened in August 2024 near Atlanta; as of late 2024, it's the only one in the country — although rival chain Taco Bell (which incidentally, has the fastest drive-thru service) opened a similarly large drive-thru in suburban Minnesota back in 2022. When it opened, the company said it has capacity for double to triple the average Chick-fil-A restaurant, but it's not just about size — it's also designed to serve up food faster than your average Chick-fil-A. It's little wonder the chain would want to get that drive-thru speed up, since drive-thrus reportedly make up 60 percent of the chain's sales. It's also designed so that customers are corralled in different directions for faster service — two of the four lanes are for customers who are ordering on the spot, while the other two are for customers to pick-up advance orders from an app, as well as delivery drivers.