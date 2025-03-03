Why You Should Think Twice Before Using Nugget Ice In Your Cocktail

As far as your standard cocktails are concerned, the bigger and the clearer your ice is, the better. In terms of size, you're likely to experience less dilution with one or two large ice cubes than you would with several smaller ice cubes. This is why many spirit-forward cocktails, such as an old fashioned or a Negroni, are frequently served on a single large cube — the focus is less on keeping the drink as cold as a slushie and more on highlighting the spirit's flavor. And where clarity is concerned, using clear ice is a smart choice for cocktails. The clearer your ice is, the more uniformly it's been frozen, thus leading to –- you guessed it -– less dilution, as the consistently frozen ice melts more slowly.

Smaller cubes are good in drinks that require dilution as they are shaken or stirred, like a margarita or martini. They are also good for serving fizzy drinks that you want to keep especially cold. However, the thing to note above all else is that, regardless of size or clarity, it's important to use fresh ice when making your cocktails. Stale ice, or ice that has taken on other flavors, will alter the end product of your drink. Keep your ice tasting fresh, and your cocktails (and all of your drinks for that matter) will thank you.