What Does It Mean To Order A 'Dirty Soda' At Sonic?
We've all heard of dirty martinis, chai, and even matcha... But have you heard of the social media-popularized sparkling beverage version — the "dirty soda?" This daring series of non-alcoholic drinks surprisingly happens to have strong roots in the Mormon community. This creamy, sugary drink began taking over markets that coffee and alcohol would normally reign over, as Utah's large Mormon population (around 42% as of 2024) is unlikely to drink either. Generally "dirty" is quite a wide stretching moniker — typically entailing the addition of savory components, or in other cases, an added level of caffeine. With reference to fizzy drinks, it instead has everything to do with the controversial addition of creaminess (either dairy or non-dairy), fruit purees, and flavored syrups to standard sodas.
The seemingly TikTok-ified dirty soda craze exploded in 2022, despite the initial concept first appearing in the early 2010s at Utah food and beverage chain Swig — having trademarked "Dirty Sodas" in 2014. Sonic jumped on the trend with its "Make It Dirty!" add-in option. The popular drive-thru establishment's version is a combination of three ingredients: lime juice, sweet cream, and coconut cream. All thrown together to create a tart, creamy, near piña-colada-adjacent twist on beverage classics like Coca-Cola and Sprite. Since the boom, combination options have become near endless. We tried our hand at making a dirty ginger ale, and turns out it tastes very similar to a creamsicle — suddenly the trend's popularity makes a lot of sense.
The coconut lime trend that took social media by storm
The social media phenomenon exploded when pop singer Olivia Rodrigo posted about the unique drinks in 2022, putting Swig smack dab in the TikTok trend zeitgeist. Naturally, large chains with creamy elements already built into their menus got involved with the craze... Cue Sonic! It makes sense — with most of the necessary ingredients already on or adjacent to the menu, why not cash in on the velvety combinations? The offerings were originally only available over a short period, Sonic having ended the menu staple halfway through 2024. Though according to users on Reddit, the option never came off the menu for some enjoyers. Others had to ask for it to be custom made at their local locations, if the ingredients happened to be on hand of course.
Since the initial dirty soda frenzy, it appears that it's become an official menu feature at most Sonic locations in 2025. The option appears directly on the website — all you have to do is go to flavor add-ins and you'll find "Make It Dirty!" where you can supercharge your soda of choice for just around a dollar extra, depending on location. The craze has seemingly continued as these days people are after more nonalcoholic options generally. The customizable components create an entirely new flavor experience for enjoyers, allowing their sodas to become milkshake-like, turning them into a bright, creamy treat. If you haven't tried one yet, whether you make it yourself or try it at Sonic, it's worth seeing what all the excitement is about.