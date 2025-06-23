What Does It Mean To Order A 'Dirty Soda' At Sonic?

The social media phenomenon exploded when pop singer Olivia Rodrigo posted about the unique drinks in 2022, putting Swig smack dab in the TikTok trend zeitgeist. Naturally, large chains with creamy elements already built into their menus got involved with the craze... Cue Sonic! It makes sense — with most of the necessary ingredients already on or adjacent to the menu, why not cash in on the velvety combinations? The offerings were originally only available over a short period, Sonic having ended the menu staple halfway through 2024. Though according to users on Reddit, the option never came off the menu for some enjoyers. Others had to ask for it to be custom made at their local locations, if the ingredients happened to be on hand of course.

Since the initial dirty soda frenzy, it appears that it's become an official menu feature at most Sonic locations in 2025. The option appears directly on the website — all you have to do is go to flavor add-ins and you'll find "Make It Dirty!" where you can supercharge your soda of choice for just around a dollar extra, depending on location. The craze has seemingly continued as these days people are after more nonalcoholic options generally. The customizable components create an entirely new flavor experience for enjoyers, allowing their sodas to become milkshake-like, turning them into a bright, creamy treat. If you haven't tried one yet, whether you make it yourself or try it at Sonic, it's worth seeing what all the excitement is about.