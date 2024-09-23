To Save Money, Should You Buy Pasta Sauce Or Make It From Scratch?

The only way you might save money is to go for a big batch because the amount you save depends on how much volume you're getting for the ingredient price. But even then, the savings might not stretch very far. In 2012, Bon Appétit paid $11 for a 40-ounce batch, which came out to 27 cents per ounce — almost the same amount as a $3.99 jar of Barilla pasta sauce at 29 cents per ounce. If you do make a big batch, don't worry about scrambling to eat it all in the recommended three to five days, either. Tomato sauce is easily preserved. In fact, food writer Melissa Clark found a way to freeze sauces that saves space and helps avoid freezer burn, meaning your homemade sauce could last longer than the name-brand stuff depending on the expiration date.

You should still be able to find a number of store-bought jars for cheaper than the homemade stuff. Several grocers provide membership discounts, sales, and coupons for their customers. Not to mention, there are food banks and discount stores that specialize in getting food at the lowest possible prices. Five 99-cent pasta jars are nearly impossible to beat even with a gallon of homemade tomato sauce. So, if you want homemade pasta sauce, remember that it's typically more of a matter of labor and love than it is convenience and savings.