16 Brands Ina Garten Loves

Between her long-running television show and 13 cookbooks, celebrity chef and author Ina Garten is one of the most trusted voices in the home cooking and lifestyle spaces. Known for her warm personality and down-to-earth approach to homemaking and cooking, the Barefoot Contessa is many people's go-to source for trusted information on what to use in the kitchen and the home.

In her quest to help viewers and readers learn new recipes, host fabulous parties, and curate their dream homes, Ina has always strived to be as open and transparent as possible. There's no gatekeeping when it comes to the Barefoot Contessa: from interviews, to cookbooks, to the "Ask Ina" section of her website, Ina always shares her preferred and trusted brands and products. If you want to follow in the footsteps of the Barefoot Contessa and emulate her style, these are the brands she swears by, for both in the kitchen and around the house.