Cooking like Ina Garten requires having the right ingredients. But the good news is that Garten's approach is quite practical and accessible. She uses canned tomatoes to thicken pot roast, and some of the Barefoot Contessa's favorite foods can be purchased at In-N-Out or a regular grocery store. So, it should come as no surprise that when it comes to pasta, there are two brands Garten swears by: De Cecco and Cipriani.

The De Cecco brand and its yellow and blue pasta boxes have a reputation for their quality and cost point. During an interview with Bon Appétit, Garten shared her pantry approach to pasta noting, "I have basically two categories of pasta. I most often used De Cecco pasta, which I think is really good quality. I'll use any shape, like fusilli, penne, bow ties, whatever I'm in the mood for."

De Cecco pasta was founded by the De Cecco brothers in a little Italian town called Fara San Martino in 1886. Its tradition of making pasta using ingredients like fresh semolina from the Molino (mill) and a low-temperature drying technique has been passed down from generation to generation of the De Cecco family. This is the type of everyday noodle you can use to make mac and cheese or a quick pasta puttanesca and have it taste like a gourmet dish. The exact price may vary, but a 16-ounce box of De Cecco's pasta can run anywhere between $2.82 to a little over $3.