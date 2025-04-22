Whatever Happened To The Lemon-Flavored Jolly Rancher?

Whether you're popping it in your mouth or melting it down for a dessert, we'd like to think that every flavor of Jolly Rancher is created equal. Even if certain flavors are picked out of the bag much faster than others (we're looking at you, blue raspberry), the candy flavors like watermelon, green apple, and cherry are all quite tasty. This is why an investigation must be conducted regarding the lemon-flavored Jolly Rancher. When was it introduced, and where did it go?

The standard bag of Jolly Rancher hard candies actually included a lemon option in the late 90s, made evident by the many commercials featuring a large lemon when showcasing the fruit flavors that could be found in each pack. While the three original flavors were the odd trio of grape, apple, and cinnamon (called "Fire Stix"), other flavors like cherry, lemon, and pineapple were introduced early on.

While there is no clear answer as to when exactly the lemon flavor was discontinued, blue raspberry would eventually replace lemon in the original pack and leave our poor sour friend in the dust. Jolly Rancher temporarily released an entire bag of lemon-flavored candies in 2013 due to customer interest, but this flavor is now fairly difficult to come by. It is currently only sold in the hard-to-find Fruity Bash bag.