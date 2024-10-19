The Evolution Of Sour Candy From Vinegar To Warheads Extreme

The earliest attempts to make sour treats came from sour fruits. Ancient Greeks, Persians, and Egyptians experimented with lemon juice, pomegranates, and tamarind to contrast the sweetness of honey and fruit and bring sour flavors to the forefront. While experimenting with sour flavors has never really gone out of style, the candy industry didn't become the powerhouse that it is today until the early 19th century. Since vinegar's acidity can balance out overly sweet flavors, it's possible that early candy makers included vinegar in their recipes to help even things out a bit. When confectioners wanted to add a bit more tang, vinegar became the most likely suspect.

As candy production evolved, confectioners started to rely on naturally occurring acids. Tartaric acid, or cream of tartar, was the most prominent of these acidic additives, but citric acid started to become the primary ingredient for sour treats since it was derived from citrus fruits and better lent itself to candy production. Sour balls, Lemonheads and Regal Crown sour hard candies all used citric acid along with other flavors to create a trademark pucker.

Though sour candy has long been a part of the international candy lexicon, it was the Atomic Fireball that likely sparked candy fans' obsession with "dangerous" candy. Created by the Ferrara Pan Candy Company in Forest Park, Illinois, cinnamon-flavored Atomic Fireballs were designed to provide just as much pain as pleasure. Thanks to the "extreme" nature of these candies, modern confectioners started exploring the possibilities of extremely sour variations.