The Best New Candy From 2024

While many of us have long-standing candy favorites that we return to time and time again, sometimes you're simply in the mood for something brand new. Luckily, the candy world is always full of sweet surprises, and 2024 reminded us of that fact. From stunning Sour Patch Kids to creamy Kit Kats, freeze-dried Skittles, and more, the year brought a slew of delicious new products to store shelves. Whether you are a fan of chocolate, gummies, unique chewing gum, or all of the above, it's fair to say 2024 did not disappoint. But it's fair to say that not every single new candy was a hit. So which novel treats stood out as the best of the best?

To determine which candies stole the show this year, I sifted through reviews from a variety of sources across the internet. While some of 2024's new releases didn't measure up to expectations, the candies to follow received such rave reviews that they're likely to stick around well into the future. If you haven't had the pleasure of trying all of these yet, get your sweet tooth ready — you might be rushing to your local convenience store before this roundup is through. Without further ado, let's get into the very best new candy of 2024.