The Best New Candy From 2024
While many of us have long-standing candy favorites that we return to time and time again, sometimes you're simply in the mood for something brand new. Luckily, the candy world is always full of sweet surprises, and 2024 reminded us of that fact. From stunning Sour Patch Kids to creamy Kit Kats, freeze-dried Skittles, and more, the year brought a slew of delicious new products to store shelves. Whether you are a fan of chocolate, gummies, unique chewing gum, or all of the above, it's fair to say 2024 did not disappoint. But it's fair to say that not every single new candy was a hit. So which novel treats stood out as the best of the best?
To determine which candies stole the show this year, I sifted through reviews from a variety of sources across the internet. While some of 2024's new releases didn't measure up to expectations, the candies to follow received such rave reviews that they're likely to stick around well into the future. If you haven't had the pleasure of trying all of these yet, get your sweet tooth ready — you might be rushing to your local convenience store before this roundup is through. Without further ado, let's get into the very best new candy of 2024.
Sour Patch Kids Cherry
Sour Patch Kids are nothing new, but the cherry flavor sure is, and people can't seem to get enough of it. It packs all of the sweet and sour elements people love, but does so with a throwback cherry flavor that reminds people of eras past. Some would even go so far as to say that these tart and tangy treats have never tasted so sweet.
There's something to be said for simplicity here, as the classic cherry flavor totally hit the mark. That's no surprise, though, because this isn't the first time Sour Patch Kids have featured it. An earlier rendition could be found in 2022, but since then, they've perfected the recipe and changed the shape — it now resembles two cherries with green leaves on top (although the shape isn't instantly recognizable). Sour Patch Kids Cherry Blasters can also be found online, but the new straight-up gummies are where it's at.
Instead of tasting somewhat medicinal, as many cherry-flavored products do, Sour Patch Kids Cherry are super sweet, almost like maraschino. The candies are also juicy and bright, similar to a cherry-flavored Jolly Rancher, but of course with the added flair of Sour Patch Kids' signature sour dust. This was an easy choice as one of the year's best.
Skittles Pop'd
Skittles is known for its tasty flavor variations, but in 2024, this candy classic provided its fans with an entirely new way to taste the rainbow: Skittles Pop'd, available in Original and Sour flavors. As the bag shows, these new candies bear some resemblance to the ones we know and love, but the filling is popping out from the center (hence the name). As you might guess from appearance, Skittles Pop'd are freeze-dried, which also deliciously alters the texture.
The new candies are much crispier and crunchier than regular Skittles probably because the water is extracted during the freeze-drying process. It almost seems like they've been transported back to us from the future. Plainly put, they are beyond delicious, and in a somewhat unexpected way. Sure, Skittles Pop'd are still packed with the brand's legendary flavor (especially the Original version), but the new format is so spot on that some think it might be better than the original.
Jolly Rancher Ropes
Another new candy on the scene from a well-loved brand is Jolly Rancher Ropes. These are long, gummy ropes packed with tons of flavor. While very similar to SweeTARTS Ropes, Jolly Rancher's products have a key difference that consumers really love: Each bag comes with not one, but two delicious flavors inside. (Take that SweeTARTS!) The first flavor combo comes with blue raspberry and cherry-flavored gummy ropes, and the second includes green apple and watermelon-flavored candies.
Whichever flavor combo of Jolly Rancher Ropes you select, you can expect to taste the authentic Jolly Rancher flavor in a slightly more fun, gummy form — especially with the green apple and watermelon pack. The blue raspberry and cherry combo is also true to its Jolly Rancher roots, but sways a bit more toward the sweet side. However, the Ropes are also filled with a fruity, sour paste which perfectly balances out the sweetness.
The texture of Jolly Rancher Ropes is just what you'd want from a gummy candy. It's nice and soft without being too chewy and sticking to your teeth as so many other similar sweets tend to do. Yet another candy we were happy to welcome in 2024.
Kit Kat Vanilla
For many chocolate lovers out there, Kit Kat is one of the best candies around. It's layered with delicious textures and, of course, places chocolate at center stage. If you don't like a ton of chocolate, though, Kit Kat simply didn't have much appeal — that is, until the release of Kit Kat Vanilla.
Not to be confused with the White Kit Kat (which features white creme), Kit Kat Vanilla is coated in a silky vanilla-flavored creme. When done right, vanilla is considered a top flavor, and this candy proves why. The inside of Kit Kat Vanilla still features the crispy wafers layered with chocolate that the brand is known for, but swapping out the chocolate coating leads to a beautifully balanced treat that many find deliciously appealing.
Chocolate-lovers might not love this rendition, but we always appreciate a well-executed spin on a classic. Even if you don't count yourself as a true lover of vanilla, this Kit Kat is worth trying the next time you are in the mood for something different.
Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters
Ice Breakers treated 2024 as a year of innovation, breaking the mold with its new Flavor Shifters gum. Unlike any other candy on the market, Flavor Shifters contain what the brand calls "a revolutionary technology that changes the gum from one distinct flavor to another while chewing." Wait, really? Yup! Just like in Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, each piece of gum is packed with more than one flavor — two, to be exact, and you get them at different times. The transition has even been dubbed the "Oh Shift!" moment.
The shifting flavor combinations are Wild Berry to Coolmint and Wintergreen to Coolmint. If you always choose minty gums, Wintergreen to Coolmint is a no-brainer. However, if you like the best of both gum worlds — fruity and minty — Wild Berry to Coolmint is going to blow your mind. You'll never have to choose between refreshing and sweet again. It's important to recognize candies (and gum) willing to change the game, so Flavor Shifters has more than earned its spot on this list.
M&M's Mega Peanut Butter
It's no secret that peanut butter and chocolate are an iconic duo. It's my all-time favorite flavor combination when it comes to sweet treats, and I'm hardly alone. The people at Mars must agree, because it released two different versions of its legendary candy featuring the combo this year alone. The first was M&M's Peanut Butter Minis, which, while tasty and adorable, don't pack quite enough peanut butter flavor. Don't worry, though — the company also released M&M's Mega Peanut Butter, which has all the peanut butter goodness you could want and then some. (There's also more chocolate shell too, of course.)
Each Mega Peanut Butter is three times larger than a regular M&M, making every bite a serious mouthful. While Peanut Butter M&M's were already great, the thing that pushes M&M's Mega Peanut Butter over the top — and lands it on this list – is the ideal ratio of chocolate to peanut butter. When you've nailed that, you've won. And while they're terrific as a standalone candy, imagine putting these in your next batch of chocolate chip or peanut butter cookies ... yes, please!
Hubba Bubba Mini Gum in Skittles Original Flavors
From tree sap to Hubba Bubba, the evolution of chewing gum is quite astounding — and it's not done evolving yet, even in 2024. The masterminds behind Skittles and Hubba Bubba came together to create a powerhouse new candy: Hubba Bubba Mini Gum in Skittles Original Flavors.
While this gum might not boast the revolutionary prowess of Flavor Shifters, the combination of two classic candies creates a particularly satisfying treat. Not only does it infuse a nostalgic, fruity flavor into your gum, but it allows you to taste the rainbow for longer. Yum! How could this mashup not be a hit? Reviewers online sure love it, noting that the gum tastes exactly like Skittles. While there's some disagreement about how long the flavor lasts, its approval ratings are through the roof. It even placed first the gum and mint category of the 2024 Most Innovative New Product Awards. If you're one of those people who starts drooling at the mention of Skittles, you won't regret picking up a pack.
Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Crunchy Waffle Cone Pieces
Hershey's is arguably the most iconic chocolate brand on the planet. Even so, it might have outdone itself with Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Crunchy Waffle Cone Pieces. This 2024 release gives eaters all the chocolate they know and love while infusing it with a fun, surprising crunch.
When they first hit the market in August 2024, Hershey's Crunchy Waffle Cone Pieces created quite the buzz based on name alone. If it conjures up images of a chocolate ice cream cone in solid form, you're seeing the vision. There's no cold creaminess, of course, but the other two elements pick up the slack perfectly. Plus, the waffle cone never gets soggy. According to reviews, somehow Hershey's managed to make cone pieces taste almost like they just came out of the oven. They are buttery, crunchy, and salty all at the same time. Pair that with the decadent milk chocolate and there's no denying the drool-worthy appeal. Enjoying Hershey's Crunchy Waffle Cone Pieces solo is more than enough, but you can also use them as a secret ingredient for ridiculously good s'mores and so much more. Yum!
HI-CHEW Gummies
Were flavor combinations the name of the game in 2024? It sure seems like it, and HI-CHEW was in on the action. The brand wowed consumers with gummies in two different flavor combinations: Original and Sour. Each bag gives you a bit of variation, too. The Original flavor features mango, peach, and strawberry gummies, while the Sour bag includes pineapple, watermelon, and green apple gummies. So not only do you get two exciting new products from the company simultaneously, but you get multiple flavors in each bag. Winning!
In addition to all the fun flavor options, HI-CHEW Gummies are executed beautifully, too. According to reviews, they are juicy, soft, and full of fruity flavors and aromas. They might stick together if they get too warm, but the flavor is enough to keep people coming back for more regardless.
Sour candies weren't always so popular, but HI-CHEW manages to achieve a nice balance with the sour version of its new gummies. They won't make you squirm like Warheads, but they certainly provide a nice infusion of the puckering tartness people love. Think of them like sour candies for beginners.
Reese's Spring Sprinkles Big Cup
Reese's is already looking ahead to warmer days with its new Spring Sprinkles Big Cup. These are similar to other Reese's Big Cups in shape and size, but they also feature colorful sprinkle candies inside that give the treat a deliciously crunchy texture.
As stated, we love the classics with a slight remix, and this lands firmly in the category. It's still characteristically creamy and sweet thanks to the milk chocolate and abundance of peanut butter, but the candies break up the monotony. Plus, they look like a party. Appearance isn't everything, but when it comes to candy, it certainly doesn't hurt. If Big Cups are too much of a mouthful for you (the oversized format isn't for everyone), rumor has it they'll soon be available in mini form as well.
While the Reese's Spring Sprinkles Big Cup is definitely geared toward 2025, it's technically a 2024 release and can already be found in select stores — specifically Sheetz, Walmart, and King Soopers. Don't expect to find it all over just yet, but you'll probably be seeing more of it soon — most likely in time for it to sneak its way into Easter baskets.
Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup
If you don't already know, Hershey's is the parent company that makes Reese's Cups, and man did it crush the game in 2024. Several of its new creations have already been highlighted as the best of the yera, but this last one takes the cake (pun absolutely intended). Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup is exactly what you'd think: It's a large version of the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup we all know and love but with a cheeky infusion of decadent chocolate sauce just below the bottom layer of chocolate. If typical Reese's Big Cups are too peanut butter-forward for your taste, this new version might just be the cure.
Inspired by a classic chocolate lava cake, it gives you ooey-gooey chocolatey goodness in every bite, making it fair to call the Reese's Chocolate Lave Big Cup a molten masterpiece. As a chocolate lover myself — and a fan of this product — I couldn't agree more. The chocolate lava inside smooths out the peanut butter without overpowering it. For those who prefer a more balanced — yet nuanced! — peanut butter-chocolate combo, this Reese's creation is for you.