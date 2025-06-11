The Genius Way Bartenders Get More Juice Out Of Citrus
If you had the option to make your cocktail with freshly squeezed citrus or with juice that hasn't been produced fresh, it's pretty safe to say that you'd choose the first, fresher option. After all, if you're going to go out of your way to find the absolute best lemons for juicing, you'll want to take advantage of that juice. In the sphere of bartending, freshly squeezed lemon and lime juice is the preferred choice, with there being something of a core and unquestioned belief that fresh citrus juice yields you a better cocktail. But simply juicing a lemon or lime isn't the only (or best) way to have some sourness for your cocktails.
If you want a substantial batch of acidic citrus juice for your cocktails, then you need to start making "super juice." Essentially citrus juice that's been amplified and beefed up by the presence of the citrus's peel and a couple of acids, "super juice" is something of a secret weapon for bartenders. Not only is there plenty of acidic punch, but you also get a lot more juice compared to simply pressing the citrus's pulp. You also cut down on food waste too, since you're actively using the peel of the fruit, so "super juice" might just be worthy of its "super" title.
What goes into super juice
If you've ever been fretting about how to squeeze every last drop from your lemons, or doing calculations in the grocery store based on how much juice you can get from one lime, then "super juice" will be right up your alley. You'll still have to obtain some citrus of course, but that's where the similarities in preparation end. Actually, while doing your rounds, be sure to pick up some malic acid and citric acid too, which might be able to be found at specialty grocers and mixology stores. Alternatively, you can also buy malic acid and citric acid via Amazon and other online retailers.
With just these three ingredients, you can make "super juice." Simply peel your lemons or limes and throw the peels into a large vessel along with your malic and citric acids. Letting that sit for a while will extract the oils from the peels in a similar fashion to how you create oleo saccharum. Once those oils are extracted, juice your citrus into the concoction, add water, and blend until everything is well-dissolved. You'll still have some little bits in there, so pass the mixture through a fine strainer into whatever vessel you plan to store your "super juice" in. You'll find that you have a great deal more juice than if you had gone the standard route, and "super juice" even lasts longer in the fridge in comparison. And don't worry, we won't tell anyone that you stopped freshly squeezing citrus for your cocktails.