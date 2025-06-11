The Genius Way Bartenders Get More Juice Out Of Citrus

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you had the option to make your cocktail with freshly squeezed citrus or with juice that hasn't been produced fresh, it's pretty safe to say that you'd choose the first, fresher option. After all, if you're going to go out of your way to find the absolute best lemons for juicing, you'll want to take advantage of that juice. In the sphere of bartending, freshly squeezed lemon and lime juice is the preferred choice, with there being something of a core and unquestioned belief that fresh citrus juice yields you a better cocktail. But simply juicing a lemon or lime isn't the only (or best) way to have some sourness for your cocktails.

If you want a substantial batch of acidic citrus juice for your cocktails, then you need to start making "super juice." Essentially citrus juice that's been amplified and beefed up by the presence of the citrus's peel and a couple of acids, "super juice" is something of a secret weapon for bartenders. Not only is there plenty of acidic punch, but you also get a lot more juice compared to simply pressing the citrus's pulp. You also cut down on food waste too, since you're actively using the peel of the fruit, so "super juice" might just be worthy of its "super" title.