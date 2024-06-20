The World's Most Sour Candy Comes With A Serious Warning

Most of us likely know that involuntarily puckering feeling as you suck on a sour candy — but what would it feel like to eat a candy so sour that it carries a warning on its label? Look to a British candy called Black Death Mega Sours, for your answer.

Black Death Mega Sour packaging comes with a warning printed on it, stating that it's not suitable for anyone under the age of 8. A website selling the candy expands on this, noting "Excessive consumption within a brief time frame may cause temporary mouth and/or stomach irritation." These warnings didn't go unnoticed, with one TikTok user, @underratedhijabi, garnering millions of views for a taste test of the candy in which she squealed and squirmed in reaction to its intense sour taste. Naturally, other TikTokers have also tried this challenge with the same or similar candies. Of course, there's no telling whether their reactions are genuine or played up for the camera. That said, the warning on the packaging may have some truth to it: Sour candy is a fairly acidic treat, and that acid is known to irritate the mouths and stomachs of more sensitive eaters, but usually only when consumed in excess.

But there's one particular claim that does seem to crop up more frequently from people. Ultra-sour candies, like Black Death, can burn your mouth.