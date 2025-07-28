8 Discontinued Membership Benefits We Wish Costco Would Bring Back

There's a certain kind of heartbreak that only longtime Costco members understand. One day you're sipping a perfectly priced berry smoothie after scoring a 40-pack of toilet paper for the cost of a fancy coffee, and the next day, poof — your favorite perk is gone. No memo. No moment of silence. Just a quiet disappearance that leaves you standing in the food court, wondering if you dreamt the whole thing.

Over the years, Costco has tweaked, trimmed, and outright ditched a handful of perks that once made shopping there feel a little more special. Some were practical. Some were tasty. All of them sparked fierce loyalty (and maybe a few dramatic Reddit threads) when they vanished. If you're feeling nostalgic, check out these discontinued Costco products we miss.

Yes, business evolves. Supply chains get messy, and tastes change. But if you ever timed your trip just right to catch the fresh coffee grinding station in action or felt a little rush seeing one of the discontinued food court items back on the board, you get it. These weren't just extras. They were part of the Costco rhythm. So let's take a moment to remember the eight discontinued benefits that still have members hoping for a comeback, one Polish dog at a time.