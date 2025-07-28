8 Discontinued Membership Benefits We Wish Costco Would Bring Back
There's a certain kind of heartbreak that only longtime Costco members understand. One day you're sipping a perfectly priced berry smoothie after scoring a 40-pack of toilet paper for the cost of a fancy coffee, and the next day, poof — your favorite perk is gone. No memo. No moment of silence. Just a quiet disappearance that leaves you standing in the food court, wondering if you dreamt the whole thing.
Over the years, Costco has tweaked, trimmed, and outright ditched a handful of perks that once made shopping there feel a little more special. Some were practical. Some were tasty. All of them sparked fierce loyalty (and maybe a few dramatic Reddit threads) when they vanished. If you're feeling nostalgic, check out these discontinued Costco products we miss.
Yes, business evolves. Supply chains get messy, and tastes change. But if you ever timed your trip just right to catch the fresh coffee grinding station in action or felt a little rush seeing one of the discontinued food court items back on the board, you get it. These weren't just extras. They were part of the Costco rhythm. So let's take a moment to remember the eight discontinued benefits that still have members hoping for a comeback, one Polish dog at a time.
1. Free coffee grinders
There was something oddly satisfying about grinding your own beans right there in the warehouse, almost like a secret handshake for serious coffee lovers. Tucked near the bulk coffee aisle, those heavy-duty grinders hummed away, turning your sack of whole beans into a freshly ground treasure. You'd pour them in, fiddle with the grind settings (drip or French press today?), and watch the machine do its magic. No mess, no fuss, no stale pre-ground coffee. Just the comforting scent of fresh grounds filling the air and the smug joy of knowing your morning cup was about to level up.
For folks hauling home Costco-sized bags of beans, this wasn't just a convenience — it was essential. Most home grinders would cry uncle trying to handle that volume. These machines, however, were built like tanks. They were efficient, consistent, and way more forgiving than that old blade grinder hiding in your pantry.
But not everyone used them responsibly. Somewhere along the way, a few rogue members decided to experiment, grinding everything from nuts to rice to whatever questionable item was in their trolley. The result was broken machines, rising repair costs, and more than a few raised eyebrows over food safety. By early 2025, the grinders had quietly disappeared, replaced by a polite sign letting members know the party was over. For many, it felt like losing a beloved morning ritual that made Costco feel like more than just a store.
2. Online photo services
There was a time when Costco's online photo center was the go-to for everything from holiday cards to custom mugs. You'd upload your photos, click through a few simple options, and get high-quality prints or gifts delivered without paying the markup you'd find on other sites. With services like passport photos, canvas prints, and even VHS-to-DVD transfers, it handled it all. The site wasn't flashy, but it worked, and the prices were great. And the quality was exactly what you'd expect from Costco: no-frills, consistent, and surprisingly good.
For busy families, it meant knocking out Christmas cards in a single evening. For photographers, it was a cost-effective way to order dozens of prints without babysitting the process. And for anyone who stored years of photos in their account, it became more than just a shopping tool; it was a quiet backup for cherished memories.
Then in early 2023, it was gone. Costco shut down the service and redirected members to Shutterfly. The swap wasn't well-received, as prices shifted and the interface felt clunkier. And more than anything, the dependable experience members had grown used to just evaporated. Today, Costco still offers travel deals and tire rotations, but the photo site is one piece of digital convenience we're still missing.
3. Combo pizza
Ah, the combo pizza slice. Equal parts chaos and genius, piled high with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers like it had something to prove. This wasn't your average food court snack. It was messy, hot, and somehow always better than you remembered. The crust had heft. The cheese bubbled like it meant business. And the toppings didn't just sit there politely; they piled on like a dare. It was the kind of slice that could quiet a toddler, feed two teenagers, or ruin your plans to "just grab a snack." Everyone found something to love in it, even if you had to pick off a mushroom or two.
Then 2020 happened. In the name of streamlining during the pandemic, Costco's combo pizza quietly vanished from U.S. locations. At first, it felt temporary, but weeks turned into months, months into years, and eventually ... nothing. No fanfare. No farewell. Just cheese and pepperoni left standing.
And here's the thing: People didn't move on. They got loud, creating online petitions, dedicated Reddit threads, and Facebook groups with thousands of heartbroken fans all begging for its return. Because the combo pizza wasn't just tasty. It was symbolic of Costco: a little messy, very generous, and never trying to be trendy. We're still holding out hope, and yes, we'd absolutely wait in line for it.
4. Polish hot dogs
You either loved the Polish dog or you just hadn't tried one yet. Slightly snappier than its all-beef sibling, with a smoky, garlicky depth that made mustard and relish taste like they finally found their soulmate, the Polish hot dog was the underdog hero of the Costco food court. It had the same bun and topping options but a totally different vibe.
For plenty of members, it wasn't just a nice alternative. It was the main order. Especially in regions where Polish sausages were a part of family meals, this wasn't just lunch; it was comfort food in a paper wrapper. One bite, and you were at your uncle's backyard grill or back in your grandma's kitchen (but with better parking).
However, things started shifting. Quietly and inconsistently, the Polish Costco food court hot dog began vanishing from menus across the U.S. Some stores held out longer than others, but eventually, by 2018, it was gone — another casualty of the great "menu simplification" push.
Meanwhile, Canada never let go. To this day, Costco locations up north still serve the Polish dog, which feels both heartwarming and cruel. American fans look on like it's some mythical creature — real, just not for you. And if you've ever caught a glimpse of that Canadian food court menu online, that sting you feel? You're not alone.
5. Costco Citi card extended warranty
For Costco members who love a good deal and a little peace of mind, the extended warranty perk on the Costco Citi card used to be a quiet powerhouse. Swipe that card on a big-ticket item (say, a flatscreen TV, a shiny new blender, or a fridge the size of a walk-in closet), and boom: You'd get up to two extra years of warranty coverage stacked on top of the manufacturer's. No extra forms. No hidden fees. Just built-in backup in case something fizzled after year one. It was the kind of behind-the-scenes benefit you didn't always think about — until your laptop screen went black or your dishwasher gave up halfway through a rinse cycle. Then suddenly, it felt like the smartest decision you'd made all year.
That is, until January 2023, when Citi quietly shut the feature down. Just like that, no more automatic extra coverage or repair safety net. And for a lot of members, no more reason to choose the card in the first place. Losing this one didn't spark Reddit revolts or food court-sized outcries, but it still stung, especially for those who used it the most. Because even if you never needed the coverage, just knowing it was there made every big purchase feel a little less risky.
6. Disneyland Resort vacation packages
Booking a Disney trip can feel like trying to crack a code when it comes to tickets, hotels, fast passes, and meal plans. And don't even get started on Genie+. But Costco made it feel easy. Its Disneyland vacation packages bundled everything into one tidy, stress-free deal. Park tickets? Check. Hotel stay? Sorted. Extra perks like Disney gift cards, shiny collectible pins, and sometimes even VIP character meet-and-greets? Absolutely. It was like a pixie-dusted travel hack just for members.
Families loved it. Not just because it saved money (though it did — sometimes hundreds), but because it gave parents the rarest of gifts: a little breathing room. You didn't have to price-compare 17 sites or cross your fingers on sketchy third-party deals. You just booked through Costco and knew it would work. And when it didn't, you had the Costco guarantee, including a real human you could talk to and a team that actually helped. That kind of backup feels huge when you're halfway through a trip with overstimulated kids, a delayed shuttle, and a Mickey-shaped pretzel melting in your hand.
Then in 2025, it quietly vanished. There was no dramatic sendoff; it was just gone. For families who made that trip an annual tradition, it wasn't just the end of a discount. It felt like losing a shortcut to the happiest place on earth.
7. In-store photo centers
Before online ordering took over, Costco's in-store photo counters were a kind of hidden gem. It was the kind of place where you could get a government-approved passport photo and a surprisingly friendly chat, all in under 10 minutes.
These weren't just kiosks with buttons and timers. They were manned by actual photo pros who could help you frame a shot, develop a roll of film (remember those?), or walk you through turning a shoebox of family pictures into a keepsake album. You could see physical samples, compare finishes, and ask questions without being redirected to an FAQ page.
The best part was you didn't need to be tech-savvy or have the latest phone. You could walk in with a USB stick, a CD, or even an envelope of prints and still leave with something new that day. Same-day pickup was common, and if anything came out blurry, the staff would usually just fix it — no ticket numbers, no fuss.
For many members, especially older shoppers or those less comfortable online, these counters made photo printing feel personal and accessible. You weren't just placing an order; you were talking to someone who knew what worked and actually wanted to help. So when the last of these counters closed in 2021, it wasn't just the end of a service. It felt like the end of a kind of Costco warmth you could only get in person.
8. Generous sample programs
There was a time when a trip to Costco meant leaving full — and not just your trolley. Samples weren't just occasional surprises tucked in a corner. They were everywhere. A bite of frozen spanakopita here, a sip of mango smoothie there, and maybe even a tiny slice of cheesecake if you timed it right. On weekends, the place felt like a casual food festival in a warehouse, and yes, some of us absolutely treated it like lunch. Honestly, it's no wonder people daydream about more items Costco should add to the food court menu.
But it wasn't just the snacks. It was the people behind them — the "demo ladies" and "demo guys" who handed you a paper cup with a smile and maybe a tip on how to crisp it up in the air fryer. Regulars knew them, kids adored them, and some folks even planned their shopping route to hit every station (no shame).
Over the years, though, the sample spread has slimmed down, leaving us with fewer stations, smaller bites, and limited hours. The reasons, such as cost, logistics, and food safety, make sense, but that doesn't make it sting any less. Today's samples still exist, though they don't quite have the magic of the old days when a shopping trip could double as snack time, and a new favorite product was just one tasty bite away.