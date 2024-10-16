14 Discontinued Costco Products We Were Sad To See Go
There's nothing worse than braving the crowds at Costco to stock up on your favorite products only to find that one or more of those items have been discontinued. Sadly, it happens pretty regularly at warehouses across the globe. It may be because the products were seasonal or limited-edition. Perhaps they weren't selling well or the manufacturers raised the prices too much to keep in line with Costco's low-cost ethos. Then again, it could just be that the company wants to create a sense of urgency and encourage shoppers to embark on its infamous Costco grocery treasure hunts.
Over the years, Costco has pulled countless beloved items off the shelves and from its food court, deli, and bakery sections. In fact, we recently covered a wide range of Costco food court items that people wish would make a comeback. Today though, we're here to talk about some of the grocery products that Costco made us fall in love with and then so cruelly took away. Think high-quality, but affordable pantry staples, frozen foods, snacks, baked goods, and beverages. We're not going to lie — we were pretty torn up when some of these Costco products were discontinued.
Kirkland Signature chocolate chips
In the summer of 2024, Costco began quietly selling out its Kirkland Signature chocolate chips and replacing them with Nestlé Toll House chocolate chips. This included both the semi-sweet chocolate chips and the semi-sweet 51% chocolate chips. To say that customers were upset would be an understatement. Members took to Reddit to express their dismay over the loss of what many considered the best chocolate chips on the market. One Reddit user said, "They are seriously the best chocolate chip ever ... Nothing else compares."
Another Reddit user even went so far as to email Costco about the discontinued chocolate chips. In a good-natured move, Costco responded and cited the rising cost of cocoa as the reason. The company said that cocoa prices had risen 200% compared to the previous year and that the price jump would make it too hard to offer its Kirkland Signature chocolate chips at competitive prices. The good news is this may only be temporary. Costco stated that while the products may be off the shelves for at least a year, the long-term goal is to bring them back at some point in the future.
Kirkland Signature French comté
Costco's deli section is like a playground for cheese lovers. We can't tell you how many times we've perused the refrigerated shelves for one particular type of cheese and ended up walking away with enough varieties for a pretty substantial cheese board. Unfortunately, one product we can no longer add to our Costco cheese hauls is the Kirkland Signature French comté. It started disappearing around 2018, and fans were so upset that a Change.org petition was created to bring it back. To date, the petition has 923 supporters.
There were so many things that made the Kirkland Signature French comté so crave-worthy. It was the perfect balance of dense and creamy with a nutty, buttery flavor. It worked well on its own, in grilled cheese sandwiches, and as a heavenly French onion soup cheese swap. According to an update on the Change.org petition, you may still be able to get the cheese as a seasonal item at some stores. If you can't wait for its release or can't find it in your store, some decent substitutes could include Fontina or Swiss Gruyére. Both have rich, nutty flavors and textures that come close to comté.
Roasted garlic Parmesan bread
It's hard to make a trip to Costco without picking up at least one item from the bakery section. On any given day, you can find freshly baked breads, cakes, cookies, and bagels. While many items are mainstays in the bakery, others make an appearance for a while and then mysteriously disappear. One Costco bakery item that we wish would stay permanently is the roasted garlic Parmesan bread. The crusty, aromatic loaves were perfect for pairing with pasta, dunking into soups, or eating as a snack on their own.
It seems that Costco sporadically rolls out the roasted garlic Parmesan bread and then whisks it away with no rhyme or reason. Fans have been posting about its disappearance on Reddit as far back as five years ago and as recently as 2024. One bakery employee commented on a Reddit thread, "We get daily requests for the one you're referring to. It's excellent. Keep submitting comment cards. Hopefully, we get the green light from corporate." For the time being, if you do come across the bread in your warehouse, you might want to do what another Reddit user did and snap up every loaf you can grab.
Kirkland Signature Organic Chocolate Banana Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
One thing that many people might not know about Costco is that it's the largest retailer of organic foods in the U.S. And it's not just fruits and vegetables that make up the company's organic offerings. Costco also offers a wide range of products that are certified organic like peanut butter, yogurt, olive oil, and beverages. One product that earned legions of fans when it was still available was the Kirkland Signature Organic Chocolate Banana Almond drink. Sadly, it's been discontinued at many stores.
This delicious non-dairy beverage consisted of organic banana puree, cocoa powder, almonds, and cane sugar, as well as added vitamins. It was creamy and rich with a subtle chocolatey banana flavor. It was a great substitute for heavier protein drinks and made for the perfect breakfast on the go or a quick pick-me-up. While you still may be able to find cases of the Organic Chocolate Banana Almond beverage in some warehouses, members from states as widespread as Hawaii, California, and Georgia have said they aren't in stock at their stores.
Kirkland Signature Fruit & Nut Medley
If you're a long-time Costco member, you may remember the Kirkland Signature Fruit & Nut Medley. This stellar snack was jam-packed with crunchy nuts like peanuts, almonds, and walnuts. The crunchiness was softened by the chewy fruits, which included apples, kiwis, mangos, pineapple, papaya, strawberries, cherries, raisins, and banana chips. There was also a tropical version with coconut chips and cranberries. Unfortunately, the snack started disappearing around 2016 and it hasn't been seen since.
To say that people liked this snack would be a major understatement. One Reddit user said, "To this day, I can't find that perfect mix of items nor does anyone make the dried apples and strawberries that way." Another Reddit user solemnly stated, "RIP to this glorious product." With that in mind, it's unclear why Costco pulled the product from stores. Tasting Table speculated that it may have been due to the rising agricultural costs of some of the ingredients. We may never know why it disappeared, but we can hold out hope that it may resurface one day.
Kirkland Signature American cheese slices
It's easy to get carried away in Costco's cheese section, but one product that was always great value was the American cheese slices. Sure, the cheese was ultra-processed like most American cheese slices are. However, it tasted good and came in packs of 120 slices. The packs were the perfect solution for barbecues, hungry families, and any cheese lover who wanted a quick and easy slice for a sandwich or a snack. Ironically, the American cheese slices are no longer available in America but can be found at some warehouses abroad in countries like Australia and Korea.
To our knowledge, Costco has never made an official statement about why the American cheese slices were discontinued in the United States. Reddit users have their opinions though. Some say it could have been because sales of the cheese were down. Others say that it might have been due to a shift in consumer trends. Some cited buyers branching away from processed foods and moving more towards whole foods and "real" cheeses. If you're not married to the Kirkland brand, many warehouses in the States offer Kraft Singles as an alternative.
All-American chocolate cake
Few of Costco's cakes have managed to win people over like the All-American chocolate cake did. The cake was a chocoholic's dream with four layers of chocolate cake covered in a rich fudge-like frosting. It weighed seven pounds, making it more than enough cake for your standard celebration. For many, it was their go-to cake for special occasions like birthdays and holidays. Sadly, Costco did the unthinkable in 2020 and pulled the cake from rotation. As you might imagine, public outcry ensued.
The All-American chocolate cake is another discontinued Costco product that sparked a Change.org petition to bring it back. At the time of writing, the petition had close to 9,000 signatures. Many signees wrote comments declaring their love for the fudgy behemoth. One said, "The best chocolate cake in existence ... I basically cried when it was gone, so yes, bring this back please." Although Costco hasn't answered those pleas, it does offer a smaller, two-layer chocolate cake with fudge frosting and a chocolate mousse filling. According to many Reddit users, it doesn't come close to the old fan favorite. We wholeheartedly agree.
Kirkland Signature light beer
There's no disputing that Costco has some great bargain liquor. Many of the Kirkland Signature spirits get rave reviews from fans who say the vodka, gin, cognac, and whiskies can rival many other big-name brands on the market. The beer, on the other hand, has not been such a success story. You may recall the Kirkland Signature light beer that was priced at just $22 for 48 cans. It was an unbelievably cheap deal, but one that Costco decided to put an end to in 2018.
The main reason why Costco's light beer was discontinued came down to bad reviews. And when we say bad, we mean really bad. One reviewer on Beer Advocate said, "Tastes like battery acid." Another said, "It was water, not beer. It is a shame they even put the word beer on the can." That being said, many people were sad to see the beer go just for the bargain factor alone. As another reviewer on Beer Advocate said, "For its purpose, you won't find a better deal, and that's its appeal. Yellow color, hardly any taste, no head, yet $44 will get an entire college party popping."
Kirkland Signature turkey burgers
It's not always easy to find healthy foods in the frozen food aisles of grocery stores. That's one reason why so many customers were disappointed when Costco got rid of its Kirkland Signature turkey burgers. The extra-lean, all-natural turkey burgers came in packs of 12 patties, each of which contained 35 grams of protein and a modest 200 calories. It's a mystery why Costco decided to stop selling them, but that they did in 2018.
When the Kirkland Signature frozen turkey burgers disappeared, customers took to the internet to plead with Costco to bring them back. A Change.org petition was created that stated, "Many of us have purchased this product for years and it has become part of our daily dietary staple." One Reddit user said, "I ate one every single day. I hate this." Another Redditor said, "I've not been able to find any substitute that's even close in taste." While some members say nothing can compare to the Kirkland turkey burgers, others say the Columbus turkey burgers that took their place are pretty impressive.
Kirkland Signature four cheese frozen ravioli
Frozen pasta can be hit or miss. You never know if you're going to get a solid meal that tastes as good as it looks on the package or a tasteless pile of starch. That's where Costco usually comes through. The Kirkland Signature frozen lasagna is worth a trip to the warehouse alone. One product that we wish would come back though is the Kirkland Signature four cheese ravioli. Those pillowy pockets of cheese were full of flavor and so easy to make.
Several things made the four cheese ravioli so sublime. First, the ravioli were substantial in size and packed with a delicious mix of ricotta, Asiago, Parmesan, and Grana Padano cheese. The pasta held up well after being boiled and worked beautifully with a wide range of sauces. In addition, the ravioli came in a resealable bag, so you could take out only as many as you needed. To be fair, Costco does have a similar product in the deli section. However, in our opinion, the Kirkland Signature organic spinach and cheese ravioli just doesn't have the same cheesiness or bite as the discontinued frozen ravioli.
Torta rolls
If you're particular about the bread you use for your sandwiches, you probably have go-to products that you grab from Costco's bakery. In our opinion, some of the best sandwich breads Costco ever carried were the torta rolls. Sadly, those entered the great abyss of discontinued Costco items in 2018. They were replaced with partially pre-sliced artisan rolls. While the artisan rolls aren't bad, we still miss the fluffiness and flavor of the torta rolls.
We're not the only ones who were sad to see the torta rolls go. One Reddit user said, "The substitute "artisan" rolls are far inferior and too tough." Other Costco members have mixed feelings about the artisan rolls. Some say they're smaller than the torta rolls and that they can either get rock hard or moldy if left out. A Costco employee on Reddit revealed that the artisan rolls actually come into the stores frozen. They said, "All we do is put them on trays and heat them up for nine minutes at 380 F then put them in the bags." That may explain why some people think the texture of the artisan rolls just can't compete with the torta rolls.
Kirkland strawberry margarita with gold tequila
Margarita lovers were intrigued when Costco rolled out its ready-to-drink margaritas in 2020. The pre-made cocktails came in two flavors: lime and strawberry. Both were made with real lime juice and 100% cane sugar. Depending on state alcohol regulations, the beverages contained either gold tequila and triple sec or agave wine. While the Kirkland Signature lime margarita is still available in many stores, the strawberry flavor is no longer with us.
We couldn't find any official statements from Costco about why it pulled the strawberry margarita from the shelves, but it may be because many customers thought it was too sweet. One Reddit user said, "I can't get over how it tastes like a Jolly Rancher. Probably means it's loaded with sugar, but it sure is tasty." Blogger Natalie of Costcuisine said, "It was super exciting to try and wasn't at all awful! Just too sweet for my personal taste." Sweetness aside, it was a nice departure from a traditional lime margarita. Plus, all it took was an extra splash of tequila and lime juice to cut the sweetness. The strawberry margarita mix also tasted less sweet than a frozen margarita blended with plenty of ice.
Kirkland Signature milk chocolate peanut butter cups
There's no shortage of sweet treats you can stock up on at Costco. However, not all are created equal. That's particularly true when it comes to the peanut butter cups. The Kirkland Signature milk chocolate peanut cups were absolutely dreamy with creamy peanut butter encased in luscious chocolate. They had just enough sweetness to give you a euphoric sugar rush without going overboard. Unfortunately, the manufacturer (Linnette) stopped producing them for Costco, so they're no longer available at warehouses.
In the few years since the Kirkland Signature peanut butter cups have been gone, Costco has brought in other products to take their place. For many customers though, nothing can compare to the originals. For example, one member on Reddit called the Skinny Dipped peanut butter cups horrible and said, "You taste mostly peanut butter and salt. At the end, you catch a brief moment of chocolate flavor." Even Reese's doesn't cut it for some. As one Reddit user said, "I got both for a taste test (assuming Reese's would win), and the Kirkland were just better — flavor and texture and ratio of peanut butter to chocolate."
Country French bread
Another Costco bakery item that recently bit the dust was the beloved country French bread. The loaves were sold in packs of two and had signature criss-cross scoring on the tops. The bread was just what you wanted in a rustic-style loaf — crusty on the outside and soft in the middle. It was also incredibly versatile. You could use it for sandwiches, alongside soup, in stuffing, or dip it in oil and vinegar. When the bread got the "death star" asterisk signaling its demise in 2024, many members were devastated.
One member said on Reddit, "I was just told that they're no longer going to be making this bread. Not going to lie, I'm pretty bummed as that was my favorite bread." Another user responded, "I am not unreasonably upset, I am very reasonably upset." It appears Costco has replaced the country French bread with a rustic Italian loaf, but that hasn't earned points with many customers. Some say it's denser, doesn't toast as well, and dries out faster than the French loaf. One Reddit user said, "The Italian loaf is terrible in comparison. Oh well, just another thing I have to go elsewhere for."