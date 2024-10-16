14 Discontinued Costco Products We Were Sad To See Go

There's nothing worse than braving the crowds at Costco to stock up on your favorite products only to find that one or more of those items have been discontinued. Sadly, it happens pretty regularly at warehouses across the globe. It may be because the products were seasonal or limited-edition. Perhaps they weren't selling well or the manufacturers raised the prices too much to keep in line with Costco's low-cost ethos. Then again, it could just be that the company wants to create a sense of urgency and encourage shoppers to embark on its infamous Costco grocery treasure hunts.

Over the years, Costco has pulled countless beloved items off the shelves and from its food court, deli, and bakery sections. In fact, we recently covered a wide range of Costco food court items that people wish would make a comeback. Today though, we're here to talk about some of the grocery products that Costco made us fall in love with and then so cruelly took away. Think high-quality, but affordable pantry staples, frozen foods, snacks, baked goods, and beverages. We're not going to lie — we were pretty torn up when some of these Costco products were discontinued.