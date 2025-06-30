Coffee And Wine Come Together For The Perfect Bold Brunch Drink

It's believed that the first-ever bottle of coffee-infused wine was made in Cavite, Philippines, where it involved just three ingredients: brewed coffee, wine, and sugar. Today, it has evolved into an interesting fusion where the maker tosses beans into wine to create a curious blend of flavors. That's just one side of the coin, though. There's a more complex process involving concentrated coffee extract that's directly blended into the alcohol, letting it impart its bold essence. Some coffee-infused wine on the market — and there isn't a lot — goes for 13.5% to 16% alcohol content. This just tips it over the average, no-coffee wine at 11% to 13%.

You can also make your own bottle at home by mixing red wine and ground coffee beans and keeping them in a bottle or jar. Make sure to completely seal it to let the flavors evolve. Once two or three days have passed, filter the mixture to get rid of any leftover bits. Store it again for two to three weeks and enjoy. Like with other bottles, you need to know how to store wine (you might be doing it wrong). Make sure to position your bottle horizontally to avoid early oxidation and keep it in a room with a controlled or steady temperature (preferably somewhere dark) to achieve its intended flavor — and avoid dulling its fragrance and taste.