Coffee And Wine Come Together For The Perfect Bold Brunch Drink
Coffee and wine are two drinks that don't seem like a serendipitous match for brunch (unlike a sake and sushi pairing). One is meant to energize you throughout the day and the other makes you drowsy — as if you're popping a melatonin pill. Not to mention the amalgamation of bitter and rich tastes, layered with even more bitterness and fruity notes. However, coffee producers and winemakers don't seem to think so. Solid proof lies in the existence of wine-infused coffee and coffee-infused wine — we've got to love people for their openness to innovation.
Wine-infused coffee offers an interesting profile compared to regular coffee beans since it gives off a pleasant aroma similar to wine, along with fruity notes that sneak up on you in every sip. Meanwhile, coffee-infused wine undergoes a process of soaking coffee beans in wine for a fusion of both worlds. The result is like a tug-of-war between bitter and sweet. Surprisingly, the coffee's sharp notes are highlighted, allowing it to shine even more.
The fascinating art behind wine-infused coffee
Wine-infused coffee focuses on the intricacy of finding the right beans — usually arabica — made from coffee cherries with a bold red appearance. This means they're extremely ripe and sweet. Depending on the farmer, some even opt for those with richer sap content, which is typically found in beans grown in greater altitudes since they're specifically seeking a more pronounced acidity. As with normal coffee beans, wine-infused coffee undergoes a drying technique — but longer. It's laid out in the sun for a month or two to get the right amount of acidity, compared to the average two-week drying of typical coffee beans. This process lets the beans ferment, letting the wine-like flavors shine – minus the alcohol content. So, in truth, wine-infused coffee is a bit of a misnomer.
The result is a complex brunch drink with multiple undertones. It's aromatically fruity with hints of berry notes and a full-bodied flavor that's quite refreshing. The sweet finish really shines, creating a lasting impression. You might not even need any additions to give your coffee a flavor boost, but it doesn't hurt.
What about coffee-infused wine?
It's believed that the first-ever bottle of coffee-infused wine was made in Cavite, Philippines, where it involved just three ingredients: brewed coffee, wine, and sugar. Today, it has evolved into an interesting fusion where the maker tosses beans into wine to create a curious blend of flavors. That's just one side of the coin, though. There's a more complex process involving concentrated coffee extract that's directly blended into the alcohol, letting it impart its bold essence. Some coffee-infused wine on the market — and there isn't a lot — goes for 13.5% to 16% alcohol content. This just tips it over the average, no-coffee wine at 11% to 13%.
You can also make your own bottle at home by mixing red wine and ground coffee beans and keeping them in a bottle or jar. Make sure to completely seal it to let the flavors evolve. Once two or three days have passed, filter the mixture to get rid of any leftover bits. Store it again for two to three weeks and enjoy. Like with other bottles, you need to know how to store wine (you might be doing it wrong). Make sure to position your bottle horizontally to avoid early oxidation and keep it in a room with a controlled or steady temperature (preferably somewhere dark) to achieve its intended flavor — and avoid dulling its fragrance and taste.