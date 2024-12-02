How To Make Sangria - You're Doing It All Wrong

While you might think of sangria's ingredients as being primarily fruit and wine, there are often other liquids added. This helps in two ways: more flavor, of course, but it also creates greater volume in the batch. In Lockwood's sangria, he adds orange juice with the wine and brandy and says it can be pulp or pulp-free, depending on your preferred texture. For one bottle of wine, use ¾ cup of orange juice.

For a dry red sangria, try pairing it with brandy. Lockwood says you can substitute another spirit, such as rum, but he prefers brandy's flavor in the sangria specifically because of how it's made. "It's my number one choice ... brandy is made from apples, so it blends really well with this." He suggests adding ⅓ cup of brandy to the mixture as a starting point, but also says you can adjust the brandy or sugar depending on what you prefer and shouldn't be afraid to test out the ratios.

Finally, the most the important liquid: the wine. Lockwood strongly suggests choosing a red wine for its dryness rather than focusing on which part of the world it's from. "It's really important that there's a dryness to it," he explains. "Balance is everything." A dry wine will make sure the sangria isn't too sweet. He uses an Italian Valpolicella, which is a semi-dry red, but said a pinot noir would work well, too.