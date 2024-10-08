Why The Fast Food Mac And Cheese At Dave's Hot Chicken Is Especially Fantastic

Macaroni and cheese is a timeless comfort food with a rich history that stretches back centuries, from its origins in European kitchens to becoming a staple in homes across America. For many of us, our first introduction to this creamy, cheesy dish came in the form of the blue box mac and cheese — a quick and easy meal that has become synonymous with childhood nostalgia. But our love for mac and cheese hasn't waned with age. Restaurants from high-end eateries to fast-casual spots are serving up their own spins on this classic. Even fast food joints have gotten in on the action, making mac and cheese widely accessible.

But not all mac and cheese is created equal, so we set out to find the best of the best at popular fast food restaurants. Macaroni and cheese enthusiast Emily M. Alexander tried the pasta dish from nine spots, testing and ranking based on quality, flavor, and cheesiness. Dave's Hot Chicken took the top spot with its gourmet feel and affordable price.

Dave's, which serves Nashville-style hot chicken, offers a mac and cheese with a rich, creamy texture and a generous amount of cheese. The sauce, made with a béchamel base, and well-cooked noodles offer a smooth, indulgent bite. It's elevated by a noticeable hint of black pepper and a blend of cheeses that bring a more gourmet flavor. The price is nice, too, making it a satisfying side dish that pairs perfectly with their spicy hot chicken.