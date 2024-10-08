Why The Fast Food Mac And Cheese At Dave's Hot Chicken Is Especially Fantastic
Macaroni and cheese is a timeless comfort food with a rich history that stretches back centuries, from its origins in European kitchens to becoming a staple in homes across America. For many of us, our first introduction to this creamy, cheesy dish came in the form of the blue box mac and cheese — a quick and easy meal that has become synonymous with childhood nostalgia. But our love for mac and cheese hasn't waned with age. Restaurants from high-end eateries to fast-casual spots are serving up their own spins on this classic. Even fast food joints have gotten in on the action, making mac and cheese widely accessible.
But not all mac and cheese is created equal, so we set out to find the best of the best at popular fast food restaurants. Macaroni and cheese enthusiast Emily M. Alexander tried the pasta dish from nine spots, testing and ranking based on quality, flavor, and cheesiness. Dave's Hot Chicken took the top spot with its gourmet feel and affordable price.
Dave's, which serves Nashville-style hot chicken, offers a mac and cheese with a rich, creamy texture and a generous amount of cheese. The sauce, made with a béchamel base, and well-cooked noodles offer a smooth, indulgent bite. It's elevated by a noticeable hint of black pepper and a blend of cheeses that bring a more gourmet flavor. The price is nice, too, making it a satisfying side dish that pairs perfectly with their spicy hot chicken.
What makes great mac and cheese
Today, macaroni and cheese remains wildly popular, with no signs of it slowing down. From trendy brands like Goodles making waves at Costco to fast food chains putting their own spin on the classic, it's clear that people can't get enough of this cheesy treat. But what exactly makes a great mac and cheese, especially when it comes to fast food? It's all about hitting the right notes with texture, flavor, and that irresistible cheese pull. The sauce should be thick enough to cling to every noodle without becoming gummy or congealed. The cheese blend is equally important: a bit of sharpness, a hint of saltiness, and a melt-in-your-mouth consistency. That's the magic formula — and Dave's Hot Chicken nails these qualities.
Just behind Dave's in our ranking are Potbelly and Chick-fil-A, both of which manage to hit that formula as well. Plus, all three of the top macs are affordable — while affordability won't improve the flavor, it's an important consideration when evaluating fast food options. In the end, Dave's Hot Chicken delivers a mac and cheese that feels indulgent without breaking the bank, offering a perfect combination of creamy texture, complex flavor, and unbeatable value. That's what sets it apart as one of the best fast food mac and cheeses out there.