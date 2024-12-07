What Are The Best Vegetables For Making Tempura?

Bright, beautiful vegetables picked at their peak, dipped in batter, fried until crispy, and served with an umami-rich dipping sauce, tempura is a rare delight that doesn't weigh you down the way deep-fried foods often do. While it seems like you can fry anything in tempura batter to make it fantastic, certain vegetables are better suited for this irresistible dish.

To help you figure out which veggies are best to turn into light, crispy tempura if you're making some at home, Chowhound spoke exclusively to Billy Wang, the owner of Sanuki Udon, a Japanese restaurant in Manhattan that specializes in build-your-own-bowls of udon. Along with a wide selection of udon, rice dishes, and onigiri, his restaurant offers an array of tempura — from tofu and eggplant to Japanese squash and yam — so he knows his stuff about the tasty dish.

Wang offered us his advice on the vegetables that are optimal for making tempura, noting ones that work well from both a flavor and texture perspective. "Vegetables like sweet potatoes, pumpkins, and mushrooms are excellent choices because they have moderate water content, allowing them to maintain their fresh sweetness after frying without being overly greasy," he says. "The high starch content in taro and lotus root also contributes to a crispier texture."