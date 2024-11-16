For The Best Loaded Cheese Fries, Skip The Oven

There are few cooking tools that better facilitate mankind's love affair with food cooked over a flame than the barbecue grill. And while modern grill masters understand just how delicious smoke-flavored combustion makes steak, they may not know quite how amazing their grills' flame is at making loaded cheese fries.

If you opt for this cooking method instead of an oven, the cheese fries won't be cooked over the open grate. Instead, to ensure that you get more fries than your charcoal briquettes do, you'll want to use a griddle, like this reversible cast iron option from Lodge, on the barbecue grates. The griddle will prevent the fries from falling through the grates and into the fire.

And speaking of fire, this method can be a bit of a slow burn at first. More plainly, if you start with frozen french fries, be aware that there's such a thing as griddle shock. That happens when cold items get tossed on a hot grill without giving the grates time to warm up a bit. To get around this issue, start your grill on low. (If the fries aren't frozen, medium is fine.) Additionally, take the french fries out of the freezer to thaw a bit. Semi-thawed fries will reduce the temperature difference between the fries and grill, mitigating some of the griddle shock.

As for the fries themselves, there is an argument to be made for making loaded fries with steak fries. Because these fries are relatively flat, you're really only working with two sides of the spud. This helps you get a more thorough and even cook on each side.