3 Ways To Create The Flavor Of Smoked Meat Without A Smoker

For barbecue aficionados, creating delicious smoky flavor in steaks or chicken sans smoker can be as easy as one, two, three. Chowhound spoke with Rich Parente, chef and owner of farm-to-table restaurant Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, about these three infusion options. They include a smoker box, a smoking gun, and liquid smoke. Each of these options is fairly simple, if not downright easy, to employ and comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. Although, as Parente cautions, "Be careful when cooking with liquid smoke — use it sparingly, as a couple drops of it goes a long way."

For those who already have a gas grill on the back patio but no smoker, it makes sense to start your flavor research process with the most troublesome but effective method: a smoker box, like this stainless steel model from Weber. In this set-up, the smoke flavor doesn't arise from the briquettes, as it would with a charcoal grill or a smoker, or a condiment like liquid smoke.

Instead, it comes from the combination of the gas grill and the smoker box. "Fill the box with wood chips, set it on the grill grates and let it fill the grill with smoke to add that smoky flavor to meats," Parente advises. The wood chunks or chips are ignited and left to burn inside the box. The resulting smoke flows through its holes (often on the top and sides) to infuse your food with flavor. Wood chips for smoking and grilling come in various flavors, like this apple, hickory, and mesquite bundle from Mr. Bar-B-Q. Some advanced grill masters mix the chips to create more complex flavors in their meats and veggies.