A Pro's Advice On How To Avoid Over-Smoking Barbecue Meats

You've weighed the pros and cons of the best types of wood to use for smoking. You've sourced local, pasture-raised meat. You've monitored your smoker for several hours and are ready to chow down on a mouth-watering bite of tender, tasty barbecue. Unfortunately, your skills as a pitmaster aren't up to par with your prowess at prep work. The long-anticipated meat is dry — and bitter, to boot! What went wrong?

"Over-smoking meats can create a bitter end flavor," says Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, who spoke with Chowhound on this topic. "If the embers aren't hot enough and there isn't enough oxygen flow, the smoke will be dark and dirty and add a bitterness to the meat."

The solution? Make sure your smoker is getting good airflow, maintain a temperature between 225 and 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and stay attentive. "You want good airflow so the smoke is almost clear, and as long as that smoke is clean and the temperature is right then it's hard to over-smoke barbecue meats — just keep an eye on it," says Parente. Control the airflow by making use of the vents or dampers built into the smoker. If this doesn't do the trick and the smoke is still thick and billowy instead of thin or clear, you may need to clean your appliance or use less wood. You'll also want to pay closer attention to the meat's internal temperature than to the clock when determining doneness, as timing can vary. Thankfully, according to Parente, it's difficult to overcook rich, fatty cuts of meat.