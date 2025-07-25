What Is Botanical Beer?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever taken a drive through Wilder, Idaho, it's likely that you've seen the tall, lanky rows of beer hops. As the United States' second-largest producer of hops, those Idaho crops often represent hundreds of gallons of beer just waiting to be imbibed. What you may not have paid attention to on your road trip are the rows and rows of lavender plants that grow just about 40 miles away in Weiser, Idaho. And as it turns out, the very plants that make up your lavender ice cream and sweet-scented bath beads are also the stuff that beer is made from — botanical beer, that is.

Not all botanical beers contain lavender, and many are made without hops. In Germany, botanical beer is known as "gruit" instead of "beer," thanks to a law passed in the 1500s. Called Reinheitsgebot, the law was intended to save more wheat and rye for the bakers' ovens and more barley for the brewers. Here we'll dive deeper into how botanical beers are made, what ingredients they often contain, and every detail in between.