Beer Is Your Secret To The Easiest Quick Bread

Two of the greatest ways to consume carbs are bread and beer, and as it turns out, you can actually make bread out of beer — and it's pretty darn good, not to mention incredibly easy! Bread-making can feel intimidating, but beer bread is the ultimate hack for delicious homemade loaves without the hassle of kneading or proofing. As a type of quick bread, it follows the same simple formula as other beginner-friendly loaves: no yeast, no rising time, and only the need to mix and bake. If you're new to baking, quick breads like this one are a great way to start, and you can explore even more options in our complete guide to quick breads.

With just three ingredients — self-rising flour, sugar, and a bottle of beer — you can have a warm, golden loaf fresh from the oven in under an hour. The beer works double duty, acting as both the liquid and a leavening agent and creating both a soft crumb and a slight chew. You may be wondering whether you're going to bite into something that tastes like beer in solid form. Rest assured, the bread won't taste distinctly like beer itself, but the beer will give it a nicely unique yeasty, sort of malty flavor. Moreover, the type of beer you use will directly impact the flavor. Light beers keep things mild, while darker stouts or ales may add bolder flavor that borders on bitter. Overall, whether you slather it with butter, dip it into soups, or use it for sandwiches, this no-fuss loaf is a must-try for any carb lover.