How To Correct The Flavor On Your Next Batch Of Home Brewed Beer

If you're a true beer connoisseur, you might have already gone to the major beer cities in the U.S., and tried some of the most unique brews from around the world. If the next step for your passion for beer is homebrewing, you're in for a rewarding experience, but a challenging one too. Chances are you won't nail it the first time; a lot can go wrong with homebrewing, resulting sulfur-y, bitter, oily, harsh, too-sweet, or acidic flavors. There's no quick fix — chilling the beer or serving it in a pretty glass won't work here. To understand how to avoid these off-putting flavors, Chowhound spoke with Nick Tedeschi, head brewer and brewmaster at The Post Brewing Company, which operates several locations in Colorado.

Beer is a fermented product, so naturally, it will have some notes of sourness or acidity, with some varieties more than others. If it's tart, with almost a sour milk taste, then this means something has gone awry. It's possible to age the beer longer, which tends to mellow the sour flavors out, and a pinch of baking soda can provide some balance to the pH. For the next batch of homebrew, Tedeschi recommends, "Monitoring the 'sourness,' aka the pH, over time, and knowing what pH you are trying to achieve." Beer pH can range from 3.0 to 5.6 depending on the style, and it's important in homebrewing to measure the pH from the start and at every step to understand when and where problems arise.