11 Mistakes Ruining Your Homemade Beer

Whoever came up with the adage "cleanliness is next to godliness" must have been a brewer. All our experts said the biggest mistake you can make as a homebrewer is to fail to sanitize your equipment. While you want to cultivate an environment in which yeast can flourish, you also need to keep out other microorganisms that can ruin the flavor of your beer.

"Poor sanitation can lead to off-flavors caused by wild yeast and bacteria," Allen Kent explained. "There is a range of flavors, anything from band-aids/plastic to sour and funky." Thus, if you're planning to brew, one of the top items on your shopping list should be a food-safe cleansing agent, such as Five Star's Powdered Brewery Wash or Star San. In addition, Paul Brake emphasized that it's critical to sanitize absolutely everything that could potentially come into contact with your beer — and it's often the parts brewers don't think about that cause big problems. "It's usually not, 'Oh, my kettle is dirty' — it's the little bits and pieces," he said. Pay attention — be sure to run sanitizer through the valve of your dip tube and through any tubing you plan to use. Your taste buds will thank you later.