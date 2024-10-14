The Canned Vegetarian Staple That's A Perfect Topping On Baked Potatoes

A baked potato isn't winning any awards for trendiness, but it's a steadfast staple that'll never go out of style. When you're bored of the standard sour cream, bacon bits, and butter toppings, or want an easy plant-based take on loaded potatoes, the perfect ingredient is likely hanging out right in your cupboard. Adding protein-rich lentils, specifically canned lentils, might not be the traditional potato topping, but hear us out. Lentils are an inexpensive, easy choice that can turn the basic baked tater into a protein and fiber-packed lunch or dinner that can be enjoyed at your work desk or as a hearty weeknight dinner.

When preparing dried lentils on the stovetop, you'll need at least 20 minutes for them to cook, and without proper prep, they can wind up mushy or undercooked and crunchy. Save yourself the time and hassle by popping open a can of ready-to-eat lentils and warming them up in a saucepan, adding spices like cumin, taco seasoning, or just a bit of salt and pepper.

Canned lentils can contain extra sodium – something to watch out for if this is a concern — but are otherwise just as healthy and nutritious as dried ones. If you don't use up the whole can, seal up leftovers in the fridge to enjoy for future lunches or dinners. When layered on a fluffy baked spud, this power pairing of potatoes plus lentils lays the foundation for a meal delivering comfort food vibes, with a wallop of nutritional benefits.