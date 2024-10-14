The Canned Vegetarian Staple That's A Perfect Topping On Baked Potatoes
A baked potato isn't winning any awards for trendiness, but it's a steadfast staple that'll never go out of style. When you're bored of the standard sour cream, bacon bits, and butter toppings, or want an easy plant-based take on loaded potatoes, the perfect ingredient is likely hanging out right in your cupboard. Adding protein-rich lentils, specifically canned lentils, might not be the traditional potato topping, but hear us out. Lentils are an inexpensive, easy choice that can turn the basic baked tater into a protein and fiber-packed lunch or dinner that can be enjoyed at your work desk or as a hearty weeknight dinner.
When preparing dried lentils on the stovetop, you'll need at least 20 minutes for them to cook, and without proper prep, they can wind up mushy or undercooked and crunchy. Save yourself the time and hassle by popping open a can of ready-to-eat lentils and warming them up in a saucepan, adding spices like cumin, taco seasoning, or just a bit of salt and pepper.
Canned lentils can contain extra sodium – something to watch out for if this is a concern — but are otherwise just as healthy and nutritious as dried ones. If you don't use up the whole can, seal up leftovers in the fridge to enjoy for future lunches or dinners. When layered on a fluffy baked spud, this power pairing of potatoes plus lentils lays the foundation for a meal delivering comfort food vibes, with a wallop of nutritional benefits.
Baked potatoes with lentils are a blank slate for toppings
If you're not already loading up your baked potatoes to make them a well-rounded meal, just take notes from the British. They've been doing it forever with their beloved jacket potatoes, a filling, inexpensive staple nearly ubiquitous on menus at neighborhood pubs and sit-down restaurants alike.
To give a plant-based nod to this cozy fare — consisting of a large, split-open potato, smothered with toppings of beans, cheese, and the like — start with a well-made baked potato. Follow tips like dousing them in plenty of oil and baking without aluminum foil for baked spuds that taste restaurant-made. Once your canned lentils are heated up and seasoned to your liking, pile on additional toppings to your heart's content.
Zest it up with Mexican-inspired toppings like non-dairy cheese, homemade or store-bought guacamole, salsa, and pickled red onions for an easy, customizable vegan meal. Or keep it classic and top the lentils with the tried and true (plant-based or conventional) sour cream, butter, and salt.
You can essentially think of your lentil-loaded potato as an alternate base for a customizable grain bowl — a staple in plant-based cooking –- just with a base of starch, versus grains. Pile high with any grain bowl toppings like roasted veggies and greens, dollops of creamy hummus, and for additional protein and B vitamins, finish with shakes of nutritional yeast — the cheesy-tasting vegan pantry staple, for a potato that's anything but boring.