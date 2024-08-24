What To Do With The Cream In Canned Coconut Milk

Coconut milk — specifically the canned variety — is a versatile addition to any kitchen or pantry. You can use it in everything from desserts and smoothies to savory crema recipes, soups, or even in your coffee. Its thick, rich texture forms when ripe, shredded coconut meat is puréed with water until the mixture is completely smooth. Though it's easy enough to make at home if you can find fresh coconuts, the canned variety is readily available in the Asian food section of most grocery stores.

As this mixture sits, the creamed solids sometimes separate from the water and float to the top of the can, which may be a shock for anyone new to cooking with coconut milk. However, this separation is perfectly normal and doesn't mean your coconut milk has gone bad. As long as the expiration date on the can has not passed and its contents are creamy white, it should be perfectly fine to use.

When using canned coconut milk as a dairy-free swap for heavy cream, you can simply stir any separated cream back into the coconut water. This will produce the luscious, creamy base you need for things like homemade vegan coffee creamer, ice cream, and savory Thai-inspired soup recipes. It's also delicious in herby sauces for salmon, or in glazes for things like German chocolate cake.

