Why Canned Potatoes Always Deserve A Spot In Your Pantry
When it comes to pantry essentials, canned potatoes might not be the first item on your list. But this unassuming, shelf-stable pantry staple is a secret weapon every savvy cook should have tucked away. Often overlooked for their fresh counterparts, canned potatoes offer a budget-friendly, versatile, and time-saving alternative that deserves more love. Whether it's in times of supply shortages, a busy weeknight dinner, or even a fancy side dish for the holidays, canned potatoes bring the convenience factor while still delivering satisfying starchy goodness.
Packed with nutrients and pre-cooked to perfection, canned potatoes are ready to pop, chop, and transform into a host of dishes with minimal prep. As far as variety goes, you can usually find canned potatoes that are diced, sliced, or whole ones that are about the size of a golf ball. You can make classic dishes like creamy mashed potatoes with canned potatoes — no pesky peeling or boiling required. Crispy potatoes are also achievable with canned potatoes: simply drain, season, and air fry canned potato slices for a crispy, golden bite that rivals fresh spuds. In short, these handy cans are a must-have for anyone looking to balance convenience with flavor.
Ways to use canned potatoes when fresh spuds aren't around
The versatility of canned potatoes doesn't stop with air-fried wedges or mashed sides. When fresh potatoes aren't within reach, you'll still be able to make all of your favorite potato-based dishes with their canned counterparts. Overall, they'll taste about the same, but it's like using any other canned vegetable — fresh always tastes a little bit better. Canned potatoes are great for dishes where potato isn't necessarily the main event. Toss them in simmering stews or casseroles for hearty texture, or blend them up for a hearty potato soup with broth and heavy cream.
For a quick, easy breakfast, use diced canned potatoes and pan-fry them to quickly build a hash. They also make excellent roasties; simply add some butter, herbs, and garlic before crisping them in the oven or air fryer for a side dish that's deliciously crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. Canned potatoes are also perfect for salads — just slice, season, and toss them into a warm German potato salad for a tangy twist. When you're low on supplies, these canned gems stand ready to create filling, flavorful dishes.