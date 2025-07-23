What Exactly Is Port Wine?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've heard of port before, but never tasted it, the name may remind you of something a grandparent used to drink after dinner, a beverage to sip on by a fireplace, or something found exclusively as a villainous treat in mystery novels. Port does have a somewhat mystifying reputation as a drink exclusively reserved for retirees, or for those who only have a sweet tooth. I'll admit that while as a lover of wine and a former bartender, I was familiar with port, but I hadn't spent much time drinking or learning about it.

However, in 2023, I traveled to Portugal, and had the opportunity to visit and stay in Porto for a few days, where port wine originated and is proudly sold and displayed in every shop you might come across. I took the time to do port winery tastings, go on tours, and educate myself about this spirit, which as it turns out, is much more complex than I — or maybe you — might have realized. Port wine has a rich history and there are many varieties and flavor profiles beyond the very sweet stuff that has earned an unfair reputation. Read on for more information about this misunderstood drink!